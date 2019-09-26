It’s rivalry week in Columbia.
Rock Bridge (0-4) will take the long journey down Providence Road for a duel with Hickman (2-2) on Friday.
Last season saw the Bruins shutout the Kewpies, defeating them 31-0. It marked the sixth straight season in which Hickman lost to Rock Bridge, with its last victory coming at Faurot Field in 2012.
Hickman is looking to ride the momentum it earned against Smith-Cotton after defeating the Tigers 40-6 and dominating on both sides of the ball.
The 40 points Hickman scored is the most the Kewpies have scored this season and the most they have scored since Cedric Alvis took over as head coach. Hickman finally got the up-tempo style working and will look to keep it going against its rival.
Hickman doesn’t want to make the offensive outburst an outlier and for that to happen, the Kewpies need to continue to improve.
The run game totaled 258 yards and four touchdowns against Smith-Cotton. 122 of those yards came from the legs of returning senior Felix Pippenger. He didn’t score any of the touchdowns, but his return opened up the running game for the rest of the team.
Alvis noted that the team missed some blocks that would’ve led to more yards and touchdowns.
Hickman also had a season high in passing yards with 97. The number is low for a high, but it’s a sign that the passing game is starting to open up.
Alvis wants to do a better job protecting senior quarterback Jevean Brown and giving him time to throw. He also noted how he needs to call better routes for the wide receivers to run.
The defense held Smith-Cotton scoreless until the heroics of PJ Allred on the final play of the game and forced three turnovers, but Alvis felt the team had opportunities to force more.
Hickman defensive back coach Chris Porter said Rock Bridge is capable of breaking open big plays and that the defense is working on keeping those plays to a minimum.
Despite starting winless, Alvis isn’t taking this Bruins’ team lightly, as he knows what they’re capable of.
Rock Bridge quarterback Grant Hajicek can sling it. The running duo of Miles Cheatum and Bryce Jackson have emerged and hit the holes the offensive line gives.
Peyton Carr has come in to his own as a safety and is expected to suit up on Friday after suffering an injury.
The Bruins have several players committed to play at different colleges.
Alvis said Rock Bridge is the best 0-4 team in the state and he expects this game to be the best game of the year.
“When Rock Bridge comes into your house, it gets rowdy,” Porter said. “We just have to stay composed and play with a lot of energy. Contain that energy and leave it all out on the field.”
Hickman squares off against Rock Bridge at 7 p.m. Friday at home.