By halftime of Hickman's road game against Raymore-Peculiar (5-1), the Kewpies (2-4) looked totally dejected.
After going scoreless during the first half and only completing three first downs, it was clear that the Kewpie offense was stagnant. Quarterback Eric "TJ" Turner did his best to lead his squad during the first 24 minutes, but the Kewpies found little success on the ground or in the air. While on the other end, the Panthers worked the run game all night long. "You Can't Stop Me," by Andy Mineo blared through the stadium speakers every time the Panthers scored. The song was fitting for the Panthers, as they rushed for eight touchdowns in the game.
The 2018 hip-hop song echoed in every Kewpie player's head as they allowed the deficit to build. As the massacre finally came to an end, the Kewpies fell 56-0.
Despite Hickman's offensive woes, the self-styled "Sky Dogs" defense provided needed some momentum. Jaiden Tandy secured his fifth interception in five games. Following Tandy's interception in the first quarter, senior Luke Ochoa and freshman Rodney McNeil each snagged a pick in the second quarter.
"That first half they played lights out, causing three turnovers and getting us the football back multiple times," head coach Cedric Alvis said. "Since those first couple of games we have been disciplined, we've been knowing our assignments and keeping things in front of us so we can make plays in the backfield like we have been the past few games."
After struggling defensively in the first two games, the Kewpies did a 180 in the two wins against Capital City and Smith-Cotton that followed. After Friday's game, Hickman has recorded eight interceptions in the past three games. However, for Alvis and his squad, it wasn't enough.
With this year being Turner's first at quarterback, Hickman's offense was bound to have struggles. Friday's empty performance on offense highlighted them. The Panther defense bottled up every run the Kewpies attempted and mental errors resulted in three interceptions.
"We couldn't block them, not that we didn't try, but their D-line was one of the best D-lines we've ever seen," Alvis said. "Offensively, we really put our defense in a horrible position because we just couldn't get things going."
The remainder of the game was a prolonged blowout as Hickman allowed five more touchdowns — three rushing , one punt return and a pick six with only seconds left in the game. By the nights end, Panther Stadium was blasting a new song, "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas.
Even though Hickman didn't have a good night, next week's practices will be focused on physicality as they look to prepare for a conference foe, Rock Bridge (4-2). In their last matchup, the Kewpies only managed to score eight points in their 39-8 loss against the Bruins. After tonight's scoreless performance, they have a lot to prove in this next game.
The Kewpies will look to turn it around at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Rock Bridge.