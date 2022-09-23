The offense took center stage in the first half, but it was Hickman's defense that came up with a big play in the second half against Smith-Cotton to preserve its first win of the season Friday night.

Senior Cole Harrell sacked Smith-Cotton quarterback Lane Simmons on third-and-2 on the Hickman 18-yard line late in the third quarter. The following play resulted in an incomplete pass from Simmons, which gave the Kewpies the ball back and helped them hold on for a 38-36 victory in Sedalia.

