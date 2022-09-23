The offense took center stage in the first half, but it was Hickman's defense that came up with a big play in the second half against Smith-Cotton to preserve its first win of the season Friday night.
Senior Cole Harrell sacked Smith-Cotton quarterback Lane Simmons on third-and-2 on the Hickman 18-yard line late in the third quarter. The following play resulted in an incomplete pass from Simmons, which gave the Kewpies the ball back and helped them hold on for a 38-36 victory in Sedalia.
"That was big momentum-wise," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "To come up with that play at that moment was huge."
Smith-Cotton had momentum prior to Harrell's sack thanks to running back Mylan Hawkins, whose touchdown runs of 61 and 3 yards to cut the Tigers' deficit to 30-20 early in the second half. Hawkins finished with 269 yards rushing and three scores.
Hickman (1-4, 1-3 Central Missouri Activities Conference) started fast with a 51-yard touchdown run by Zack Wright. The run opened up Hickman's passing game, as quarterback Carter Holliday found Lucas Murray for a 20-yard touchdown to extend the lead.
Holliday finished with 242 total yards as well as two rushing touchdowns.
"The more opportunities he gets, the better he is," Alvis said of his quarterback. "He's been working really hard at practice, so it's good to see it all pay off."
Hickman senior running back Jacob Brown played a key role in the Kewpies' victory with 57 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Brown's first touchdown of the season came in the final minute of the first quarter to give Hickman a three-possession lead.
Hickman's run defense, which had been a problem all season, made strides against the Tigers (1-4, 0-3). The Kewpies forced several three-and-outs and made the Tigers run out of bounds multiple times near the line of scrimmage.
"We did a lot better," Alvis said. "We still missed too many tackles, but I thought our guys did a better job filling their assignment and closing the lanes."
Hickman hosts look another CMAC foe, Jefferson City, next week. The Jays fell to 2-3 after a 28-7 loss to Capital City.