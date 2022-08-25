After going 3-7 last season, Hickman football hopes to bounce back as the new season gets underway Friday.
The Kewpies have multiple key players returning in 2022, such as sophomore tight end Brock Camp, junior linebacker Elijah Morton and senior offensive lineman Alex Swank, who will be Hickman's offensive captain.
Defense was the Kewpies' biggest strength last season and Hickman coach Cedric Alvis hopes the unit continues to cause problems for opposing offenses this season.
"I thought our defense was outstanding last year," Alvis said. "We forced 22 turnovers last season and our goal for this year is to force at least three turnovers a game."
Hickman's offense is something that Alvis wants to see improve. The Kewpies struggled to take care of the ball and committed too many turnovers in 2021, according to Alvis.
"We need to do a better job taking care of the ball," Alvis said. "We had 12 picks last season, and that's not including fumbles, so we need to be stronger with the football."
While preparing for this season, Alvis and his staff are taking a little bit of a different route as they are focusing on helping their players bulk up.
"We cut out a lot of agility activities and focused more on bulk this offseason," Alvis said. "Many players improved their max in bench and squats by a lot, so I'm happy to see improvement in that area."
The Kewpies will hope that their hard offseason workouts pay off this weekend, as they host a strong and talented North Kansas City team.
Hickman's offense will have its hands full as they face four-star defensive end Adepoju Adebawore, who's committed to Oklahoma, and four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill, who recently committed to Alabama earlier this week.
The Hornets defense is what stood out to Alvis the most.
"Their defense is overall outstanding," Alvis said. "Their front four is amazing, the cornerbacks know how to stay with their receivers and their safeties are everywhere on the field."
When it comes to North Kansas City's offense, the running game is what the Kewpies will focus on the most.
"They have a very strong running game," Alvis said. "Their running backs are very fast and explosive and they know how to take care of the ball."
Strength and physicality will play a big role for Hickman on Friday night if it wants to start the season with a victory.
"We need to be more physical," Alvis said. "We need to match their physicality and hold on to the ball."