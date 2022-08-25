Hickman football head coach Cedric Alvis talked to players after the game (copy)

Hickman coach Cedric Alvis talks to players after a jamboree on Aug. 19 in Columbia. The Kewpies kick off their season at 7 p.m. Friday against North Kansas City.

 Jia Wu/Missourian

After going 3-7 last season, Hickman football hopes to bounce back as the new season gets underway Friday.

The Kewpies have multiple key players returning in 2022, such as sophomore tight end Brock Camp, junior linebacker Elijah Morton and senior offensive lineman Alex Swank, who will be Hickman's offensive captain.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you