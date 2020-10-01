Hickman didn’t miss a beat last Friday against Smith-Cotton, advancing to 2-2 on the season.
The Kewpies continued to find confidence in their run game with big performances from Deon Weston and KeShawn Collins. Both of them made big plays and managed to end up with a touchdown by the end of the night.
“It’s definitely one of our strong points,” coach Cedric Alvis said. “We have four really talented running backs and a veteran offensive line. It’s definitely something we’ve had a lot of trust and confidence in.”
The Kewpies were more than happy to find success on the ground, but with the way things played out at the quarterback position last week, they didn’t have much of a choice.
Starting quarterback TJ Turner went down with a dislocated thumb, and after playing several backups, Alvis ended up playing receiver and kick returner LJ Williams at quarterback. Williams has found success from everywhere on the field this year but quarterback was a stretch until it worked.
Williams ended up throwing for a touchdown and finishing the game at quarterback for the Kewpies.
“He can do it all. He can still help us run the ball, and he has an arm,” Alvis said.
Alvis also said Williams would “definitely” continue to play quarterback if Turner remains absent.
Hickman also had success on defense. With monster performances from defensive end Adison Barnett-Hill and safety Jaiden Tandy, the Kewpies were able to hold Smith-Cotton to 16 points. That kind of outing is a huge improvement from allowing an average of nearly 66 points a game through the first two weeks.
Hill ended up with multiple tackles and four sacks, smothering the Tigers’ quarterback. Tandy managed to come away with two interceptions, a couple of deflections and 13 tackles.
Jefferson City can be known to turn the ball over often, and with guys like Tandy and Hill, Hickman will put that much more pressure on the Jays.
A target Hickman will have to watch for on the other side is receiver Devin White. He’s fast and can make big plays. Tandy isn’t too worried about him though, and he isn’t shying away from the challenge.
“I’m always looking forward to covering the best player they have,” Tandy said.
Tandy will likely play deep and serve as a ball hawk, but if Hickman’s defensive backs have trouble with White, look for Tandy to line up with him.
The Kewpies will try to continue to make plays on the ground, find success with Williams at quarterback and look to force turnovers on the other end.
The Kewpies will suit up at 7 p.m. Friday night when they host the Jays.