Hickman has had a rough year.
After two straight wins in Week 3 and Week 4, the Kewpies have failed to add another win to their record.
They ended the regular season with a 2-7 record after Jackson routed them 56-7 last week.
Despite having a worse year than they hoped, the Kewpies still have a fighting chance in the postseason.
Even with a losing record, they will play in the district quarterfinals, where they’ll square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty North in an attempt to salvage their season.
Despite the dire nature of this week, safety Jaiden Tandy is treating Friday’s game just like any other .
“I have the same mindset every time I step on the field,” Tandy said.
Meanwhile , in opposite to Tandy, quarterback TJ Turner is fixed on the weight of Friday’s potential elimination game.
“It’s win or go home,” Turner said. “I told the team at the end of practice (Thursday) that we need to stay together and not try to achieve individual achievements or glory, because this is the time where it comes down to the wire.”
Despite season-long emphasis from coach Cedric Alvis, his team has yet to get a handle on its biggest flaw: ball security.
The team has struggled from Week 1 with protecting the ball, giving up a number of touchdowns off turnovers this season.
The goal in Friday’s game is no different than the rest of the season.
“That has always been an objective: no turnovers,” Turner said.
The Eagles are coming into the game on a six-game win streak.
They aren’t the most high scoring team, but they’ve done a good job of limiting their opponent’s possessions and points.
Liberty North has excelled as of late in the same departments that gave the Kewpies their lone two wins — defense and rushing.
In the Eagles’ 34-10 win against Blue Springs last Friday, their backfield combined for 274 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Three of those touchdowns came from senior running back Zac Willingham-Davis.
The Kewpies will look to their defense to come up big in giving Liberty North’s backfield some trouble and in turn will have to match its effort on the ground and run up the score through the backfield.