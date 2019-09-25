On the last play of Smith-Cotton's 40-6 loss to Hickman on Friday, Tigers' senior PJ Allred had a moment he'll likely never forget. And now a nation of sports fans is sharing it with him.
The Smith-Cotton veteran entered the game and immediately made an impact. He ran the ball 80 yards to give Smith-Cotton its only points.
But the score didn't matter at that point. In one very important context, Allred's huge play overshadowed what transpired earlier in the game.
Cerebral palsy didn't stop him from putting an end to Hickman's dreams of a shutout. The moment shared by both teams is receiving national attention, as it was featured on ESPN's top 10 plays of the night on Tuesday.
"This is the first time he's been on the field and it worked out," Smith-Cotton head coach Charlie McFail said. "It was neat to see Hickman and Smith-Cotton come together at the end of it and hang with each other down there."
Check out a few of the reactions on Twitter to this special moment of sportsmanship:
I take a lot of pride in being raised a football coach’s daughter and this video is exactly why. I’m so proud of the legacy my dad left at Smith-Cotton and his former coaches and players who... https://t.co/oHEWC0EBiQ— Maggie Johnson (@MaggieLJohnson) September 25, 2019
The amazing event from @Kewpiefootball and @scfootball made it to @espn top 10!!!! @CoachAlvis @KewpAthletics https://t.co/0dw8ptLOLj— Tony Gragnani (@QPprincipal) September 25, 2019
Gives me goosebumps!!!! https://t.co/G0KR4KywMT— Cassandra Walker Suggs (@CassWalkerSuggs) September 25, 2019