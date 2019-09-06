Defense may win championships, but it needs help if it wants to reach that coveted title game.
Hickman was kept out of the end zone on Friday, as Helias defended its home turf by a score of 24-0. The loss marks the sixth straight season the Crusaders have gotten the best of the Kewpies.
After a first half that only saw a field goal from Crusader senior Vito Calvaruso and 196 yards of combined total offense, the third quarter started off with a bang. Helias junior quarterback Jacob Weaver connected with senior Dylan Weaver on a 34-yard pass to go up 10-0.
Travis Weston had a great punt return to put the Kewpies in excellent field position to start the fourth quarter, but they would later turn it over on downs.
Not scoring in Crusader territory would prove costly, as Helias drove 81 yards in four plays to go up 17-0 and put the game away. The drive was capped by a 42-yard Dylan Weaver run.
Senior running back Brody Mays would add another rushing touchdown later in the final quarter.
Hickman's defense forced two turnovers in the first half and was physical throughout the game, but the lack of offense wiped away any chance that the defense brought.
Head coach Cedric Alvis was frustrated throughout the night, whether it was because of the lack of offense or how his players were being treated. Alvis felt his poor attitude seeped into his players during the game.
Hickman had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties late in the game, one of which ended in offensive lineman Zeke Arnold's ejection. Arnold is also suspended for Hickman's next game.
Hickman had 130 penalty yards in comparison to Helias' 25. The penalties eliminated numerous big plays that the Kewpies had, killing any momentum the offense built.
Alvis said he gives himself a failing grade for how the offense has performed so far and is going to make sure he's calling the right plays as the season progresses.
Hickman now shifts its gears towards a 7 p.m. Friday home showdown against Jefferson City.
Video by KOMU.