Both Hickman coach Cedric Alvis and Troy-Buchanan coach Ryan Nesbitt knew this game would be won on the ground.
Both teams feature strong rushing attacks and worked with their players throughout the week to prevent any big runs.
Both teams prepared their running backs to take advantage of any holes the offensive line created.
The similarities between Alvis and Nesbitt showed throughout Friday's game between the Kewpies and the Trojans. Time after time, drive after drive, their teams would either turn it over or be forced to punt.
It made sense for Friday's game to appear as a mirror match. The coaches have known each other for years and embraced what they learned while playing at Hickman.
They both were responsible for picking up programs that hadn't seen good things come their way in a long time.
It was a lose-lose situation for the two lifelong friends, but at the end of the day, it was Nesbitt who lost the least.
Troy-Buchanan defeated Hickman 14-6 on Friday to advance in the Class 4 District 8 playoffs. This marks the first playoff victory for the Trojans since the school was founded in 1953.
"It's an amazing feeling," Troy freshman Nick Bova said. "I wouldn't want to be with any other team."
"We're going to keep going until we lose," junior Max Mitchell said.
It's also the first time Troy-Buchanan has defeated Hickman in football. The two last played each other in 2011.
It was a defensive showcase for both teams. Each team punted six times and forced two turnovers.
The first turnover of the game came on Hickman's second play, when Troy-Buchanan forced Keith Kelley to cough up the ball deep in Kewpie territory.
The fumble would lead to Troy-Buchanan getting on the board, as Max Mitchell forced his way into the end zone late in the first quarter.
Hickman would respond after recovering a botched punt return. LJ Williams scored on an 18-yard pitch to give Hannah Larson an opportunity to tie the game.
What looked to be a routine extra point attempt would turn out to be anything but. After a bobbled snap, Jevean Brown was forced to do what he's done all season: make something out of nothing.
It didn't happen this time though, as Troy-Buchanan's defense swarmed him and Hickman found itself playing from behind for the rest of the game.
Hickman had its chances to take the lead. After Troy-Buchanan's touchdown, Travis Weston took the kick return all the way to the Trojans' 23-yard line, where the Kewpies would later turn it over on downs.
On Hickman's opening play of the second half, LJ Williams received another pitch, this time running it for 61 yards and ending up on Troy-Buchanan's 25-yard line.
On the next play, senior Devin Robinson stretched his arms as far as he could and jumped a route to intercept Brown.
"I'm playing the flats and I bite down on a screen play," Robinson said. "I saw the quarterback's eyes go back and I just jumped the route. I looked down and I had the ball in my hands. I was so happy."
"Momentum's a heck of a thing in football," Nesbitt said. "I'm just proud of our kids and the grit and toughness and the resiliency in finding a way to come through with it was big."
Troy-Buchanan neutralized all of Hickman's offensive threats, holding the Kewpies to 20 yards through the air and 119 yards on the ground.
"They did exactly what we thought they were going to do," Alvis said. "Offensively, we couldn't get anything going. Kudos to their defense (for) being ready for us."
Hickman also kept Troy-Buchanan and its vaunted triple option in check for most of the game. The Trojans' carousel of running backs was held to 145 yards, with 53 of those coming from Bosa's touchdown run with 3:06 left in the game.
"They guarded us pretty good and they were some pretty big dudes. They gave me a good beat down," Mitchell said. "It just came down to the team that wanted more and we wanted it more, so we got it."
It's another close playoff loss and another crushing end to Hickman's season, as it finishes 4-6.