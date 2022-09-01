Hickman's Lucas Murray puts on his helmet (copy)

Hickman’s Lucas Murray puts on his helmet on Aug. 26 during the Kewpies' 28-0 loss to North Kansas City at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. The Kewpies host Helias on Friday.

 Kate Cassady/Missourian

The Hickman football team's season got off to a tough start in a 28-0 home loss to non-conference foe North Kansas City last week.

A big issue for the Kewpies (0-1) in their season opener was penalties. Hickman committed multiple illegal formation and false start penalties, something coach Cedric Alvis reflected on and is trying to resolve.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you