The Hickman football team's season got off to a tough start in a 28-0 home loss to non-conference foe North Kansas City last week.
A big issue for the Kewpies (0-1) in their season opener was penalties. Hickman committed multiple illegal formation and false start penalties, something coach Cedric Alvis reflected on and is trying to resolve.
"The penalties were both a mental and physical issue," Alvis said. "Late hits and unnecessary roughness calls were discipline, and false starts and illegal formations were mental. Our players were trying to make the right plays, but discipline was the biggest issue."
Hickman will be assigned another tough task Friday as it begins Central Missouri Activities Conference play at home against perennial powerhouse Helias. The Crusaders avenged last season's Week 1 loss to eventual Class 4 state runner-up Hannibal with a convincing 31-21 win over the Pirates.
The Crusaders (1-0) are paced offensively by quarterback Drew Miller. The senior signal-caller threw for 276 yards and three touchdowns and also scrambled for 34 yards against Hannibal.
"Drew is a great kid and a great leader," Alvis said. "He's throwing to talented kids, so we have to generate pressure and try to throw him off his game."
The Crusaders' discipline is what stands out the most to Alvis and his staff.
"They don't make mistakes and they will capitalize off your mistakes if you allow them to," Alvis said. "They are a very well-coached team."
Alvis wants to see his defense build off their performance from last game as they face a talented Crusaders offense. He and his staff also want to see the Kewpies' offense put the ball in the end zone, something that did not happen last week due in large part to penalties.
"I thought our defense did well last game, and we need to build off our performance," Alvis said. "Our offense needs to score, as you can't win without scoring. Our offense showed strength, but the false starts kept hurting us, so we need to find a spark."