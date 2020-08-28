Getting back into the swing of things was never going to be an easy task and that definitely was the story for the Kewpies on Friday night. Hickman opened its season in underwhelming fashion, losing 61-23 at home against Francis Howell.
Things went wrong straight out of the gate for the Kewpies. The Vikings defense forced a fumble on the second play of the game resulting in a touchdown. This would set the tone for the night. Hickman ended the game with four turnovers, three of them on interceptions thrown by junior quarterback Eric “TJ” Turner. This was Turner’s first time starting at the position and despite the three interceptions, he held his own. He threw all of the Kewpies touchdowns and when the pocket got crowded he had no problems running the ball himself.
“We started off good, trying to get tempo going, my first start at QB did not go the way I wanted it to go," Turner said. " But, I got to take the best from it, got to take the worst, and learn from it. Three TDs, three interceptions, it's only up from here."
Other standouts in Friday's loss included junior La'Javion Williams and senior Devin Turner. The Kewpies offense never stopped trying to shift the momentum in their favor, even if that meant mistakes were made. Turner caught two of the three touchdowns for the night and had a solid catching game despite ending up on the losing side. On the ground and in the air, Williams made his presence known. With his speed he was able to make plays on the return throughout the first half of the game.
Defensively, Hickman struggled against the Vikings' pass game. Throughout the game, the defense allowed passing touchdowns and had trouble making tackles. Despite a lackluster performance by the defensive unit, senior Luke Ochoa managed to pick up tackles, but they weren't enough to put a stop to Francis Howell's smash-mouth offense. Along with struggles on defense, penalties plagued both teams. However, the Vikings were the only team to capitalize on them.
Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis knew these types of mistakes would happen in his team's first game. He factored in the reality of the situation; the lack of a crowd to help the Kewpies sway momentum and all that is going on socially in the world. Alvis, along with his entire coaching staff, wore Black Lives Matter abbreviated 'BLM' on their shirts in order to take a stance against racial injustice.
"With everything that's going on it's hard for us to kind of take a stance or do certain things," Alvis said. "So, this was just my small way for me and my coaches to show support and awareness at the end of the day."
Alvis, throughout the uncertainties that have engulfed the season has always maintained that his team's ultimate goal was just to play. Despite starting their season with a loss, the Kewpies have made their return to normalcy because of football. As the season goes on, the team hopes to shake off this loss filled with jitters and mental mistakes. This loss is very telling on what the team needs to improve on, which according to Alivs is to get better.
Hickman looks to set its sights on a more familiar target, Helias Catholic. The last time the two met, in the 2019 season, the Kewpies didn't manage to get on the board, losing 24-0 in the process. Next Friday, at home, the Kewpies will try to do more than just get on the board. They will look to crush the Crusaders.