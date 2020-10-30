Hickman (2-7) entered the district quarterfinals without much gas in the tank. Coming off a brutal four-game losing streak, the chances of making it out of the first round were slim.
Liberty North (7-2) emptied the Kewpies tank in the first half. The steamrolling on both sides of the ball left Hickman without even a prayer of catching up. The Eagles offense found success with their run game, reeling in five rushing touchdowns in the first half. Running backs Zac Willingham-Davis and Cayden Arzola had back-to-back attacks that broke down every Hickman defender. They each had two rushing touchdowns in the first half.
For Hickman, things looked grim offensively for most of the game. Despite heading into it with a do or die mindset, the Kewpies crumbled under pressure on both offense and special teams. Whenever they had momentum, penalties and the Eagles quick defense put a damper on Hickman’s plans.
The Kewpies closed out the season in disappointing fashion with a 49-7 loss. This loss marked the second game in a row where Hickman barely avoided a shutout. The lone score came when Hickman quarterback Eric “TJ” Turner was almost wrapped up in the backfield as the Eagles swarmed around him trying to get a sack on first down. Turner squeezed out of the tackle and ran the ball past Eagle defenders to the end zone.
“At halftime, I felt like a lot of our guys kind of gave up, in that first half once things started getting bad,” coach Cedric Alvis said. “So the message at half was that the only players I want with me are players that are willing to fight, compete and give the effort the entire game. TJ was one of the main ones saying, ‘I got you, I’m not going to quit on you guys.‘”
This grit and perseverance was something the Kewpies were known for in every game they lost this season. Despite not being able to get things going on offense and a handful of botched punts, Hickman managed to stave off the Eagles steamroller in the second half. Liberty North only scored one touchdown in the second half compared to six in the first.
It was important to keep fighting because this was a farewell to 23 seniors, including wide receiver Devin Turner, defensive end Adison Barnett-Hill and linebacker Luke Ochoa. They all filled leadership roles andhad a huge impact on the team atmosphere this season.
While this wasn’t how the squad wanted to finish out the season, it marks the end of one of the most uncertain seasons the Kewpies have ever had. COVID-19 regulations affected a variety of things from practice to game scheduling.
The Kewpies have a lot to reflect on after their 2-7 finish this season. According to Alvis, the work won’t stop after Friday’s elimination from the playoffs. Battling adversity throughout the entire season helped shine a light on both the physical and mental work that needs to be done.
“Right now, mentally, we do not have the mindset to win football games,” Alvis said. “Football is a physically demanding, mentally grueling sport and right now we don’t have enough guys mentally tough enough to win us football games.”
Liberty North will play Rock Bridge on Nov. 6.