Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball (copy)

From left, Hickman’s Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Hickman will travel across the Illinois border for its final regular season matchup against Belleville West.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series . In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons.

Due to an officials shortage and the number of games being played in the area, the kickoff time was moved up to 4 p.m Friday, instead of the usual 7 p.m. start time. The combination of the change in start time and the distance will have an impact on the Kewpies (1-7), according to Hickman coach Cedric Alvis.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you