A few years ago, Hickman and Belleville West agreed to a three-year home-and-home series contract. In the second meeting between the two programs, it is the Kewpies turn to cross the Illinois border to face off against the Maroons.
Due to an officials shortage and the number of games being played within the area, the kickoff time got moved up to 4 p.m on Friday instead of the usual 7:00 start time. The combination of the change in start time and the distance will have an impact on the Kewpies (1-7), according to Hickman coach Cedric Alvis.
"It will definitely have an impact," Alvis said. "It's a two and a half hour drive so instead of leaving at 1:00, we are leaving at 10:45. Once we get there, we can start to take things by normal."
It will be a unique day for Hickman. Since the team is leaving school before breakfast, the program had to scramble to find a way to feed the players before the game.
"The biggest thing was food," Alvis said. "Thankfully some of our coaches are making breakfast and getting snacks, and the parents are providing food for us once we get to Illinois."
According to Alvis and his staff, the moved up start time will have a much bigger impact than the distance. Hickman used to be independent before joining the Central Missouri Activities Conference so playing around the St. Louis area will be a familiar look for the program.
"For years Hickman was an independent school so historically we traveled around two hours away," Alvis said. "We already did it once this year when we played Grain Valley so the distance itself shouldn't have much of an impact but adding the moved up start time definitely threw us off a little bit."
The Kewpies will look to end the regular season on a high note as they take on Belleville West. The Maroons (0-8) went through a tough Southwestern Conference where they had to face talented teams such as East St. Louis and Edwardsville.
Hickman will need to to the little things if it wants to come away with a victory on Friday, Alvis noted.
"Despite their record, they still have some talented players who can play," Alvis said. "Defensively we have to play smart and fundamentally, and on offense we have to take care of the ball."
Coming into Friday's matchups, The Kewpies are dealing with some injuries. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday missed last week's matchup against Rock Bridge but appear to be ready to play, Alvis noted. Junior Tionne Milo and Sophomore Donivan Taylor also guys to keep an eye on for Hickman.