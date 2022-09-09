Hickman got its offense going Friday night against Capital City, but couldn't keep pace in a 35-26 road loss in Jefferson City.
Hickman (0-3, 0-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) jumped ahead 6-0 early, but a fumble by quarterback Carter Holliday and subsequent recovery by Cavaliers linebacker Matthew Weigand stunted the Kewpies' momentum.
"When you have a turnover, it definitely hurts," Hickman assistant coach Chris Porter said. "Although that turnover hurt, it wasn't the end of the game. We had our chances; just didn't capitalize on them."
Capital City (3-0, 2-0) took advantage, as Hurley Jacobs' 44-yard scamper set up a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Hayden Carroll.
Cavaliers defensive back Joe Schaefer intercepted Holliday's screen pass on the following possession, and running back Jaylan Thomas capitalized with a 9-yard touchdown to extend Capital City's lead to 14-6.
The Cavaliers carried momentum into the second quarter by continuing to run the ball, as Jacobs plunged into the end zone from 4 yards out to make it a two-possession game.
The Kewpies responded by targeting wide receiver Brock Camp and running the ball with Zach Wright. Holliday tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass before halftime to cut into the deficit.
"We made some great plays," Porter said. "We had a lot of kids that made some great plays, and we just have to keep it going and be consistent."
Jacobs continued to pose a problem for Hickman, rushing into the end zone from 5 yards out early in the fourth quarter to pad Capital City's lead.
The Cavaliers kept momentum by running the ball. Thomas had an explosive 26-yard play, and Jacobs scored his third touchdown to extend the lead to 35-12.
Capital City ran for 335 yards, most of them coming from Jacobs and Thomas.
The Kewpies capped the scoring with back-to-back passing touchdowns by Holliday. The first was a 32-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Devin Holt.
"We saw a lot of good things," Porter said. "We just need to be fundamentally sound and come out ready to play."
Hickman hosts Battle at 7 p.m. next Friday in a meeting of winless teams.