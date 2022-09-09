Hickman got its offense going Friday night against Capital City, but couldn't keep pace in a 35-26 road loss in Jefferson City.

Hickman (0-3, 0-2 Central Missouri Activities Conference) jumped ahead 6-0 early, but a fumble by quarterback Carter Holliday and subsequent recovery by Cavaliers linebacker Matthew Weigand stunted the Kewpies' momentum.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you