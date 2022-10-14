Hickman's offense was unable to find any sort of spark in its 49-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night.
Hickman junior Lucas Murray, who usually plays wide receiver, filled in at quarterback for sophomore Carter Holliday, who exited at the end of the first quarter in last week's game against Grain Valley.
"He didn't play badly," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said of Murray. "It was his first time starting at quarterback, and I thought he did a job leading the offense."
Murray's first start came with a learning curve.
After guiding a promising drive that stretched from the first quarter into the second, Murray fumbled and Rock Bridge sophomore Crew Norden recovered the loose ball.
The Bruins' defense also intercepted four of Murray's passes, three of them coming in the second half. Senior defensive back Jake Hawkins picked off Murray twice, and junior Grayson Cutchlow and sophomore Ben Boehmer each had one INT.
"The turnovers were (because of) both miscommunication and a lack of execution," Alvis said. "Murray hasn't been put in this situation before, so he struggled to make the right decision a couple times. We also just struggled to execute."
Hickman's offense finished the game with 112 yards.
Despite a tough night overall, the Kewpies did have a couple positive plays they can build off of.
Murray connected with sophomore Brock Camp for 25 yards at the end of the first quarter to move the ball into Rock Bridge territory.
Senior Tarez Connor showed some burst with an 11-yard rush, but he managed just 26 total yards on the ground. Junior Zack Wright led the Kewpies with 30 rushing yards.
"We had some sparks and big plays," Alvis said. "We were able to move the ball up field and pick up multiple first downs."