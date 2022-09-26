With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.

A loud cowbell did most of the cheering for each of Capital City’s four touchdowns, all coming in the second half. The Jays forced the Cavaliers to turn the ball over on downs at the goal line to begin the second quarter, carrying the momentum from that play to arrive at a 7-0 halftime lead.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you