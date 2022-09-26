With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
A loud cowbell did most of the cheering for each of Capital City’s four touchdowns, all coming in the second half. The Jays forced the Cavaliers to turn the ball over on downs at the goal line to begin the second quarter, carrying the momentum from that play to arrive at a 7-0 halftime lead.
The second half was dominated by Capital City though, as the Jays defense became overwhelmed by the dual-rushing attack of Jaylan Thomas and Hurley Jacobs. Thomas had 165 yards and a touchdown, with Jacobs going for 122 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Hayden Carroll added 65 yards and the other two touchdowns.
Adkins Stadium will serve as the shared home for this growing rivalry in the capital for years to come. Capital City faces another cross-town nemesis in Helias (3-2, 2-1) Friday, while Jefferson City faces Hickman (1-4, 1-3) in Columbia.
Blair Oaks takes advantage of Troost injury, crush Boonville
Blair Oaks decimated a hapless Boonville squad 52-13 Friday to take sole possession of first place in the Tri-County Conference.
Senior quarterback Dylan Hair finished with 223 passing yards and set a new school record of 8,975 passing yards and counting, overtaking his brother Nolan’s previous record of 8,786.
Hair had five total touchdowns on the night, three of them coming through the air.
Boonville (3-2), on the other hand, could not get anything going offensively, as the Falcons’ defensive line was too big and too quick for the Pirates to handle. The Pirates were without star wide receiver Dakota Troost, who exited last week’s game versus Southern Boone due to injury. Without its big playmaker, Boonville struggled on offense all night.
Blair Oaks (5-0) tries to continue its undefeated season Friday against Versailles (0-5), while Boonville is at home, facing California (1-4).