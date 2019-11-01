At 6:50 p.m. sharp, the Hallsville Indians football team rushed out to the center of their field and swarmed coach Justin Conyers, jumping excitedly while the crowd shouted and stomped the bleachers to the beat of “Enter Sandman.”
Meanwhile, the Tolton Trailblazers quietly jogged to the far right corner of the field and took a knee, each player bowing his head in silence in front of the scoreboard before lining up alongside coach Michael Egnew.
As the clock hit 7 p.m., the two teams took the field to face one another for the second time this season. Led by two coaches in their first year at these schools, the teams have experienced two very different seasons.
By 9:25 p.m., the Trailblazers were defeated 41-18, ending their season.
“Honestly I’m just really proud of the guys,” Egnew said. “They came out and finished the season the right way.”
With his first season as head coach now over, Egnew hasn’t let the 1-9 record dull his overall take on the team’s accomplishments.
“It’s those victories that no one else is going to see,” Egnew said. “We had one win, and that was by forfeit (by Cardinal Ritter), but the things that no one sees are what we had to face each week with what we had … the guys on this team really stood up to the challenge and they didn’t back down and they never submitted.”
Friday’s game demonstrated the wide range of improvements made by the Trailblazers across their season. Tolton had multiple strong defensive plays to stop the Indians, and offensive standouts such as senior running back Connor Fogue and junior wide receiver Dylan Block proved, through the team’s three touchdowns, that Tolton has both talent and ability.
However, there are still many changes to be made before next season.
“Your expectations change,” Egnew said. “You really understand this level of ball, how things go and how they fluctuate, and that’s how I change. It started off a little bit rough, but we figured out what we had and what we were working with, and ended up figuring out how to make the best of it.”
With a season under his belt, Egnew is already thinking to the games ahead and how he can better his team for next year.
Similar to Egnew, Conyers is nearing the end of his first season as head coach after leaving Battle High School to take over the Hallsville football team.
“It’s been crazy,” Conyers said. “The community support here has been outstanding. We pack out the stands on most nights. We travel well and the family atmosphere that we’ve built in our locker room, the brotherhood that we have amongst our team, have been all great things for me and my family.”
Following an outstanding 7-2 season, Conyers and the Indians claimed the No. 2 seed in the Class 2 District 5 tournament, exceeding all expectations. A strong Indians defense went hand-in-hand with a powerhouse offense, led by senior running back Cooper Crane, who broke the school’s all-time rushing record in last week’s game.
“The biggest thing is to build a locker room culture first,” Conyers said. “If you show kids, if you talk about family, about the brotherhood, then those things are lived week in and week out.”
Facing similar struggles to Tolton, though not to the same extreme, Hallsville combated a small roster and reached many milestones throughout the season.
With his successes in mind, Conyers offered a simple piece of advice to coaches such as Egnew who are at the helm of a new team.
“It all starts with the foundation,” Conyers said.
Conyers’ words of wisdom pertain to Egnew and the Trailblazers come next season, as Tolton will need to draw on and develop the team’s already-strong foundation to achieve future success.
”Everyone on the team is excited about the next season,” Egnew said. “They know we’re trending in the right direction and we’re going to get everyone going with that mindset.”
Following Friday’s game, Egnew and the Trailblazers now begin preparations to move into next season. Conyers and the Indians will continue on in the tournament and will take on No. 3 seed Hermann at 7 p.m. Friday.