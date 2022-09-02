Houston set the tone of the game when it scored on its first three possessions, which helped to defeat Fayette 46-6 on Friday in Fayette. Even though the Falcons started to answer the Tigers' aggressive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, they couldn’t make up for the lost time.

Houston’s running back Dakota James scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Falcons attempted to answer back but turned the ball over on downs. Tigers quarterback Wyatt Hughes capitalized and scored on a quarterback keeper. Houston's Anthony Carroll ran in another two-point conversion to bring the score to 16-0 to close out the first.

