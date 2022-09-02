Houston set the tone of the game when it scored on its first three possessions, which helped to defeat Fayette 46-6 on Friday in Fayette. Even though the Falcons started to answer the Tigers' aggressive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, they couldn’t make up for the lost time.
Houston’s running back Dakota James scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Falcons attempted to answer back but turned the ball over on downs. Tigers quarterback Wyatt Hughes capitalized and scored on a quarterback keeper. Houston's Anthony Carroll ran in another two-point conversion to bring the score to 16-0 to close out the first.
Both teams scored on quarterback keepers in the second quarter. Hughes completed a 24-yard run down the open field. The Falcons' Benjamin Wells found a rhythm with his offense and secured Fayette's one and only touchdown on a 35-yard rush.
As the second half kicked off, the Falcons returned with a new offensive spark, and their rushing gave the Tigers' defense a run for their money. But Fayette couldn’t hold onto its momentum as the Tigers started their next hot streak, with a touchdown at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Jordan Arthur scored his first touchdown of his varsity career off a dime pass from Hughes. Arthur and Hughes hit the replay button with another successful catch on the two-point conversion. Hughes was on a roll and hit Carroll on a run for another Tigers touchdown that sealed the victory.
Houston (2-0) will face Salem next Friday in Salem, while Fayette (1-1) takes on Scotland County in Memphis, Missouri.