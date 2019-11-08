Hallsville coach Justin Conyers was smiling ear-to-ear after his team's big win over Hermann on Friday night, just like all of his players were.
Conyers had just led the Indians to their first multiple-playoff-win season of the decade with a 42-0 stomping of Hermann. Now, Hallsville is in a position to achieve Conyers' goal of winning the district next Friday. While Conyers had a great run of success in the last six seasons as Battle's first-ever football coach, including winning a state championship, this season ranks among his most impressive.
Not only has he tripled Hallsville's win total from last season, his team is beginning to look pretty close to unstoppable. Both Conyers and Indians' quarterback Jake Ashburn said after the win that the team is playing its best ball of the year, and it's hard to argue with them as their offense was oozing confidence on Friday.
In the first quarter, Hallsville saw Hermann's defense line up in a 3-3 stacked formation, and Conyers knew he needed to dial up a run. Ashburn handed the ball off to senior running back Cooper Crane, looked up, and immediately threw his arms up into a touchdown gesture. Crane wasn't even past the linebackers yet. That's the kind of night the Indians were having and the kind of confidence with which the offense is operating.
On the next offensive drive, Conyers continued to push all the right buttons. He spotted Hermann's cover-zero look on defense, meaning there was no safety help over the top, and called for a deep pass. Ashburn faked a handoff to Crane, pulled the ball back and zipped it over the top to wide open receiver Emmitt Carlos.
Ashburn knew it was a touchdown before he even snapped the ball. There was nothing that Hermann could do at any point to make consistent stops against the powerful offense it was opposing.
Conyers' college-style run-pass-option scheme is very hard for opposing teams to defend when it's executed well. The defense can't sell out to stop any one aspect or it will get burned by the other. After an especially demanding week of practice, Conyers said he feels the team finally has complete grasp of what he's envisioned all along.
Ashburn, who acts as the conductor who makes the offensive train go, said it isn't just excellent play-calling that makes Conyers valuable as a coach, though.
"He knows football and he puts amazing game plans up. But not only that — he teaches us about life and how to face adversity," Ashburn said.
Ashburn, Crane, and Carlos are among the 16 seniors on Hallsville that Conyers said are what make the team special.
"The best thing about this group right here is that you've got a foundation of seniors that want nothing more than to have the success they're getting right now," Conyers said. "It's so well deserved for these 16 young men who have worked through hardships to get to this point."
Conyers and his group, hungrier than ever with only one win between them and their goal, now shift their focus to Christian High School for the championship. Christian, the fourth seed in the bracket, knocked off Centralia on Friday in a shootout, 46-40, and will play at 7 p.m. next Friday at Hallsville.