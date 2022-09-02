Friday’s home opener for Fulton against California was a disheartening return to home turf, as the Hornets fell 61-34 to the Pintos in a spirited game.
California (1-1) took off running in the first quarter. Its offense, led by quarterback Martin Kilmer, capitalized on a lacking Fulton (0-2) defense and scored five touchdowns, two of which were off of Fulton fumbles including an 85-yard return by Pintos linebacker Walker Friedmeyer.
“We were able to put the ball where we needed it to be," California coach Seth Womack. "Our offense exploded … and we were able to hold Fulton to a minimal score.”
Fulton started to gather some steam in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns and completing 2-of-3 2-point conversions. The Fulton offense, led by quarterback Walker Gohring, didn’t pick up until five minutes into the second quarter, when the Hornets found the end zone for the first time.
Their fortunes didn't last. With just 10 seconds left before halftime, running back Josh Reams — responsible for two of Fulton’s touchdowns — was helped off the field after sustaining an injury.
Reams’ injury was incredibly impactful to the Fulton offense, which found itself having to regain the scoring momentum it had just found. Injury woes also continued to plague Fulton throughout the rest of the second half, as three more Hornets had to be helped off the field.
California, meanwhile, didn’t experience the same ill fate as Fulton.
The Pintos only experienced one injury throughout the whole game, when Tristan Balsley limped off of the field in the middle of the fourth. Despite this comparative lack of injuries, however, the California offense struggled to make plays in the second half, failing to score at all in the final 20 minutes of the game.
California next faces Southern Boone on Friday in in California, Missouri, while Fulton takes on Westran on the road.