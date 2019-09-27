The Jackson PA announcer's first words of the second half almost seemed like a cruel reminder to Battle fans.
"OK, we're only halfway done here."
Halfway done felt fairly open-ended, as Jackson had tallied 42 points in the first half against the Spartans, with the duo of Cael Welker and Seth Waters seeming unstoppable and combining for 352 total yards and six touchdowns to that point.
With a running clock and much quieter crowd, Jackson (5-0) went fairly quiet into the night, but not before doing its damage, and leaving the Battle Spartans (3-2) discombobulated in a 56-12 loss.
"It ain't no excuses, they came out and they beat us," Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said. "It's one of those games where you go back to the drawing board and figure yourselves out."
The last time Battle was held to such few points was when it was shutout last season by the state runner-up Rockhurst. And the pervious time the Spartans allowed more than 56 points? When it lost, 60-33, to Jackson last season.
It really was the first half of football that made the difference.
When both teams headed to the locker room, Jackson's offense already had over half of its point total and its two biggest performers — junior Welker and senior Waters — made their mark.
Welker finished the night, in his standard fashion, with 336 yards and four touchdowns on 17 completions. The quarterback scored all four touchdowns in the first half and had 256 yards on 14 completions.
Waters seemed to be the x-factor that kept the Spartans' defense guessing most of the night. When Welker wasn't airing it out, he was giving the rock to Waters, who seemed to reach top speed in a matter of steps.
He finished with 109 yards on the ground and three scores. Two of those touchdowns came before halftime, as well as 80 of those yards.
"They grind people up," Ellison said. "Their offense is great at what they do so every time we leave them on the field for extended periods of time and we don't get stops, that's what's going to happen."
As for the Battle offense, which looked completely shut down, confused really, in the first half, those issues came from the neck up, quarterback Harrison Keller said.
"We have to get the little things right to be able to win big games like this, with two top-10 teams," Keller said. "It was a lot of mental mistakes. Wrong reads, a lot of just little things."
Things did seem to pick up, somewhat, for Battle's offense when Khaleel Dampier stepped in at quarterback. He was a shimmer of hope in a hopeless first half.
He hurled a 64-yard pass in the first half — to set up Battle's first score — on a bizarre RPO flea-flicker that saw the ball snapped to Keller, handed off to wideout Tavian Miller, pitched back to Dampier and then hurled to Dawson Meierotto at the 1-yard line. He also ended the half with a 24-yard scamper.
Dampier finished the night with 137 total yards and one interception, and he paired nicely with the Spartans' feature back of the night, Darren Jordan.
Jordan had just one snap over the last three games and — despite feeling about "75, 80 percent" healthy, he said — the senior running back looked impressive.
He caught four passes for 47 yards and ran for 52 yards on seven carries. He also scored one of the Spartans two touchdowns.
"It felt great to get back on the field, but obviously the outcome wasn't what we wanted," he said.
The senior noted, and both Keller and Ellison mentioned, that the week of practice may have had the biggest impact on Battle's performance.
"We had a lot of distractions this week," Ellison said. "The silly stuff and the small stuff becomes big things and it's like, if we can just (focus on) football and not handling all the mickey mouse stuff, we'll be better."
Unprompted, Keller mentioned first thing postgame that the week of preparation felt significantly more lax than weeks where they performed well, like Week 3's win over Rock Bridge.
Whether it was the miscues on the field or the week of preparation prior, it's clear the Spartans will have a sour taste in their mouths for the week ahead.
"Everyone's always talking about winning state and, you know, this is a team we'll see in the playoffs," Jordan said of Jackson. "I feel like we can't just take teams lightly. I felt like that's what we did this week."
The Spartans will look to bounce back from a brutal loss with a home matchup at 7 p.m. Friday against cross-town rival Hickman.