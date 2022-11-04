JEFFERSON CITY — Perhaps no play epitomized Friday's MSHSAA Class 4 District 5 semifinal between Jefferson City and Kirksville more than Rodney Wilson's long run midway through the second quarter.
Wilson took a handoff with the Jays backed up to their 1-yard line and raced 60 yards into Tigers territory.
It was just the spark Jefferson City needed, as Wilson's burst set up a touchdown run by Kentrell Jordan that put the Jays ahead for good in a 43-21 win at Adkins Stadium.
"That was a big play by Rodney," Jefferson City coach Damon Wells said. "I don't want to minimize our success to just one play, but it definitely gave us a lot of momentum."
The second-seeded Jays (6-4) will travel to top-seeded Hannibal (8-2) next Friday for their second straight district championship game against the Pirates. Hannibal won last year's district matchup 47-0 on its way to being runners-up in Class 4.
The Pirates have outscored the Jays by a combined 172-62 in the last four meetings — including a 53-28 win in Week 2 this season.
Hannibal is seeking its third consecutive district title and is coming off a 62-7 win over Warrenton in the district semifinals.
Running the ball like they did against Kirksville could go a long way toward the Jays knocking off the Pirates.
Jordan's touchdown run put Jefferson City up 19-14 at halftime, putting Kirksville in a hole it never clawed out of.
Rain started to pour at halftime, but that didn't stop the Jays from picking up right where they left off. Ethan Garnett opened the second half with an 8-yard touchdown run, and Jordan followed by running in the 2-point conversion to extend the lead.
"We wanted it to rain," Wells said. "We knew that we would be able to thrive with a wet field, so we didn't need to make any adjustments to the weather."
Kirksville (6-5) took advantage of a fumble midway through the third to cut into its deficit. Jaren Ingersoll pounced on an errant snap, and quarterback Isaac Danielson plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 27-21.
Jays quarterback Jacob Wilson steadied his squad on the next possession with the first of two second-half rushing touchdowns late in the third, and Zane Wings converted both 2-point conversions.
Defensively, Jefferson City settled in late after struggling early.
Danielson found Jack Thomas for a 42-yard gain on the first possession of the game and ended the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
The Jays responded with a 46-yard touchdown run by Rodney Wilson and an 8-yard touchdown run by Jordan, but their lead didn't hold.
Jalen Kent took a screen pass from Danielson and raced 11 yards into the end zone to give Kirksville a 14-13 lead with 7:24 left in the first half.
Wells lauded his defense for staying locked in despite giving up a couple scores early.
"We made a lot of adjustments," Wells said. "To see our defense handle adversity and make a statement late in the game was just great.