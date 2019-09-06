In a game that Southern Boone expected to win, coach Trent Tracy challenged his team to not get comfortable in practice and during the game against Fulton, particularly in the trenches.
The Eagles' 20-0 win over Mexico last week did not sit well with Tracy because it was the lowest rushing total in any game from his six years as coach, partially due to Southern Boone shifting its playbook from more of a run-heavy attack to a more balanced approach this year.
This week, in their home opener, the Eagles' offensive line opened holes all night long, allowing senior running back Tristan John to have his first five-touchdown game ever en route to a 48-18 win.
"It was fun," John said. He then immediately gave all of the credit to the offensive line. "They really cleaned things up."
The offensive line also had a solid game protecting senior quarterback Tyson Smith in the passing game, culminating in him making a number of accurate throws to the Eagles' talented receiving corps with his strong arm.
While the playbook has not fundamentally changed with Smith now being the starter at quarterback, the senior's arm strength adds a dimension that the team did not have before. Smith's running ability is not what his cousin and former quarterback Sam Stichnote's was, but the Hornets' focus on the Eagles' receivers in the passing game was a central reason why John celebrated on five different occasions in the end zone Friday night.
Southern Boone's pass attack is also enhanced by a very talented group of junior wide receivers who do not shy away from stepping up and making big plays. Blake Dapkus, who also excels as the team's punt returner, and Coy Gulick wore down the Hornet defensive backs as the night went on, particularly after John and the running game began to roll.
Southern Boone's first two games this season have gone fairly similar to their start last year, which the team should be excited about. However, after riding the high of a 2-0 start last year, the Eagles fell flat against Versailles and dropped a game that Tracy admits they should have won.
This year, a win against Versailles on Friday would mean the first 3-0 start to a season since 2016, although Tracy is making it his mantra that the team not look ahead and stay in the moment. He also stressed to his kneeling players, huddled around him after the game, that despite the deficit on the scoreboard, they need to keep cleaning up mistakes.
"We can't settle for what tonight was," Tracy said.
He will allow his players to celebrate being 2-0 for the next 24 hours until they promptly shift their mindset to Versailles and a 1-0 record for the third straight week.
Video by KOMU.