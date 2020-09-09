Hickman football hasn’t had the start it was hoping for this season. Sitting at 0-2, turnovers have been plaguing the Kewpies , and they hope Friday’s game will look a lot different.
Wednesday’s practice was focused on doing just that. Hickman coach Cedric Alvis and his team have been working on ball security all week and have adapted a football product called “High and Tight.”
This training invention helps solve the problem of fumbling the ball — an issue the Kewpies have had in their past two games. It utilizes the pressure-sensing technology that gives off a signal to the ball carrier if he is holding the ball properly. Protecting the ball is crucial to Alvis going forward — as is getting back to the fundamentals in practice and in future games.
Throughout this practice, a handful of players tested out the new product while others were getting in some padded contact. The lack of reps in their first game against Francis Howell and adjusting players’ positions have also been things Hickman has struggled with this season. With players opting out of the season because of COVID-19, the Kewpies have a lot of positions being filled by guys who haven’t played much in their careers.
“We’re focusing on having more of a conceptual understanding, guys understanding what their job is, what they’re supposed to be doing, where they’re supposed to be going, so we can play fast and physical,” Alvis said.
Quarterback Eric “TJ” Turner, who last year played as a wide reciever, is part of the group of players trying to better understand their role. Despite having two solid performances throwing against Francis Howell and Helias, he still wants to work on his reads.
“I feel like they have gotten better just by watching film a lot more and watching the defense and the inside run,” Turner said. “I think of myself as more of a throwing quarterback than a running quarterback, and I really want to bring the team record back to where it should be.”
Coming off of last week’s loss, the Kewpies look forward to snagging their first win of the season. In their first away game, they will travel to face off against Capital City at 7 p.m. Friday.