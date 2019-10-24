It’s getting cold, but Hickman’s heating up at the perfect time.
The Kewpies are fresh off their most complete performance this season and now have their sights set on a senior night clash against Oak Park on Friday.
Hickman stormed into Independence last Friday and took care of business against Truman, defeating the Patriots 48-10. It got contributions from the offense, defense and special teams on its way to a commendable victory.
Hickman will look to carry forward the momentum gathered from the strong performances of the past two weeks into Friday, as Oak Park will look to play spoiler on what could be Hickman’s final home game of the regular season.
The Northmen are also looking to finish the regular season over .500. They currently sit at 4-4 after suffering a 50-20 loss against North Kansas City.
The 3-5 record Hickman has is the best it’s performed since 2013 and a win Friday would surpass the 3-6 record the Kewpies had under then-coach Arnel Monroe.
Prior to this season, this year’s senior class had won only four games during their high school careers. They stand a chance to equal that total in one season Friday and they don’t want to let the opportunity slip by.
Quarterback Jevean Brown and running back Felix Pippenger will be ready to slice through the defense over the air and on the ground.
Wide receivers Talin Kemp, Devonte Kelley, Xzavion Carthtron and Travis Weston will be set to catch the defense off guard.
Those guys also line up at cornerback, including Jayleb Peterson, Isaiah Conway, Adam Scanlin and Jajuan Crockett, who will be prepared to do the same to Oak Park’s offense
Linebackers Max Neuhaus and Trey Kiesling will be sure to bring the pressure to Northmen quarterback Blake Bland.
Linemen Declan Irelan and Randy Franklin will be geared up to block the opposition and create space for their running backs and linebackers.
They’re prepared to put it all on the line in their efforts to prevent Oak Park from ruining the night dedicated to the hard work they’ve put in during their time as Kewpies.
They’re familiar with Oak Park after playing them last year in one of the closest games of the season and are looking to avenge the 20-17 defeat they took at the hands of the Northmen.
“Their defensive backs bail out, they have good route runners and they have a good running back,” Kemp said. “We’ve been preparing so we just got to go out there and do our thing.”
Oak Park is another big, physical team that’s well-coached and well-versed in the fundamentals of football. Three out of four Northmen victories have been shut-outs and in order for Hickman to avoid being the fourth, there’s some cleaning up to do.
Hickman turned the ball over five times against Truman. Head coach Cedric Alvis said that keeping the ball continues to be a priority. It goes back to what he said before the Kewpies’ Homecoming game against North Kansas City: “Without the football, you cannot win.”
On the defensive end, they continue to take the ball away. They did so four times against the Patriots and also benefited from four onside kick recoveries.
Friday’s game will be about shutting down the threats Oak Park present from its skill positions. Assistant coach Chris Porter said that they have players that can break free with their athleticism and strength and containing those players is key to victory.
“It helps to have a few talented skill players that can put the pressure on the defense,” Alvis said. “We’re trying to make sure we do a great job against those guys and stopping them from being so explosive.”
It will be an emotional night for Hickman, starting at 7 p.m. Friday as it hosts Oak Park.