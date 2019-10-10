“Without the football, you cannot win.”
It’s a simple phrase, but it’s the one Hickman coach Cedric Alvis yelled at his players as they practiced Tuesday.
Hickman fumbled the ball three times in the second half against Battle, leading to 21 unanswered Spartan points in a 67-37 defeat last Friday. The first fumble was also returned for a touchdown.
As Alvis and his team look ahead to Friday’s home game against North Kansas City, ball security seems to be the priority.
North Kansas City is coming into town fresh off another victory, extending its undefeated start to the season to six games. The Hornets jumped out to a huge lead by forcing the Patriots to fumble three times in the first half to eventually win the game 52-18.
It’s a similar feeling to last season’s game against North Kansas City, as both teams had the same Week 6 results before heading into a Week 7 clash.
Last season saw North Kansas City come from behind to defeat Hickman 34-20. One of the turning points in the game was a bobbled handoff that was recovered by the Hornets, which would lead to a touchdown that’d put the game out of reach for the Kewpies.
Shortly before that play, then-junior Jevean Brown was thrown to the ground hard and removed from the game. The team later found out that Brown had suffered a broken collarbone and had played his last snap of the year for Hickman.
While it’s still in his mind, Brown is not letting it faze him.
“I’m not even tripping about it. Yeah it sucked, but I’m not nervous or anything,” he said. “I’m (going to) go out there and play my game and my team’s going to go out and play their game.”
The team’s game starts on defense and figuring out how to stop the Hornets’ rushing attack. They average over 400 yards a game, with most of that coming on the ground.
It’s crucial for the Kewpies to stop North Kansas City on the ground, but they’ve failed to stymie their opponents’ rushing attacks the past two weeks. They’re hoping this week will be different in front of a homecoming crowd.
“(The Hornets) are very fast, very athletic and run a similar offense to what we saw last week,” defensive line coach Marvin Williams said. “It’s a chance to right the stuff we weren’t able to capitalize on.”
One of the athletic players Hickman will be tasked to stop is Brandon Hall. While his primary position is that of a wide receiver, he can play anywhere and showed it against Truman, totaling five touchdowns in the victory.
He was also named Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week by Kansas City’s NBC affiliate, KSHB-41.
Hickman’s game then transitions to an offense that scored 31 points last week. It’s the second most points the Kewpies have put up this season even with the fumbles, and it could be a sign of things to come Friday and going forward.
Alvis noted after watching film that his team has been able to move the ball down the field, and that the fast-paced style he wants them to play is coming together. The blocking by the offensive line has also improved which gives time for the quarterback to find wide receivers open.
With it being Homecoming week for Hickman, expectations are high for the home team, but the Kewpies are treating Friday’s contest as just another game.
“We’re just going to go out and do what we got to do to come home with a dub,” Brown said.
Hickman hosts North Kansas City at 7 p.m. Friday for its Homecoming game.
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.