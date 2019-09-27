The Bruins were winless heading into Friday's Providence Road matchup against the Kewpies.
Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said this was a huge game not only because it's a rivalry game, but because his team was winlesss heading into Friday's contest.
Hickman had all the momentum as it was coming off its best performance of the season.
Kewpie head coach Cedric Alvis expected Rock Bridge to be firing on all cylinders, but said that his team would be ready for the challenge.
Something had to give in and on this perfect Friday night, it wasn't Rock Bridge.
The Bruins came into enemy territory and took care of business, defeating the Kewpies for the seven straight season by a score of 39-8.
The dynamic Hickman offense that showed up against Smith-Cotton didn't have the same effect against Rock Bridge. The Kewpies were forced to punt on all but four of their drives.
Quarterback Jevean Brown had no time to throw the ball, as Rock Bridge's tough defensive line found itself in Hickman's backfield nearly every passing attempt.
The Bruins sacked Brown six times during the game and kept running back Felix Pippenger from breaking into the open field like he did on many occasions against Smith-Cotton.
Rock Bridge's defense also forced two turnovers. The first came on Hickman's second drive of the game after Brown took a shot downfield and was intercepted by Marquis McCaster.
It was a moment where Brown had time to throw against the Bruins, but it just didn't work out. Giving the quarterback a chance to throw the ball downfield was something Alvis emphasized heading into Friday's game and Rock Bridge made sure to not let that happen.
The offensive line gave Brown more chances to execute and he did, but it didn't count. He connected with wide receiver LJ Williams on what would've been a 74-yard touchdown pass, but it was called back because of an ineligible receiver downfield.
The turnover in the first quarter wasn't the only one Hickman had, as miscommunication on handoff from Pippenger and Brown led to a Rock Bridge fumble recovery, which ended in a 23-yard field goal from Will Norris.
Hickman's only score of the game came from Brown hitting wide receiver Talin Kemp with 1.3 seconds remaining in the half in tight coverage.
Hickman dealt with poor field positioning throughout the game. Its best starting point was on Rock Bridge's 34-yard line after the defense forced a fumble.
The good field position ended up going to waste, as Hickman turned it over on downs after Rock Bridge's Miles Cheatum sacked Brown on a cornerback blitz.
Rock Bridge's offense saw some pressure from Hickman's defense, but it eventually broke through with the use of the option.
Quarterback Grant Hajicek combined with the running duo of Cheatum and Bryce Jackson and made things tough for a Kewpie defense that has been stellar all year.
They slid through Hickman's defensive line with ease as the game progressed. The speed and agility of the trio tired out the Kewpies eventually and they were able to keep the chains moving.
"It was a great (strategy) by them," Alvis said. "They had not ran with the quarterback very much. That was an adjustment they made and #7 (Hajicek) stepped up and made plays."
Hajicek made his presence felt throughout the game, as he finished with three touchdowns in total.
The first came on a 10-yard run up the middle after the defense was broken down and left the middle of the field wide open.
Hajicek later connected with senior wide receiver Brett Mooney from 20 yards out to put Rock Bridge up 22-0 with 59 seconds left in the first half. The Bruins replicated the same play to start the second half.
Jackson finished the game with 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns while Cheatum had plenty of runs go for chunks of yards that kept Hickman's defense on the field.
Both Alvis and Hickman junior Matthew Caszatt said that the team didn't execute what it needed to.
Hickman looks ahead to another crosstown matchup at 7 p.m. Friday on the road against Battle.