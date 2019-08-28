Every team needs a leader. Every team needs someone that’s going to step up in a time of need and make sure the job gets done. Every team needs someone that’ll put it all on the line to secure the victory.
For Hickman, this person is senior quarterback Jevean Brown.
Despite last season’s struggles — both as a team and individually — Brown took the leadership position, and heading into this season, he has improved himself in every aspect.
Physically, he’s bigger, stronger and faster than he was a year ago, which Brown says is a product of lifting, focusing, following his coach’s plans and eating a lot of protein.
On the field, Brown is making the right plays. During Friday’s Jamboree, he ran for a touchdown after evading Jefferson City defenders once the Jays broke into the backfield, and he later led the way on a flea flicker that ended in another touchdown against Battle.
During practices, Brown communicates with all of his teammates on the field. He wants to make sure everyone is on the same page and that each play ends in the result that it needs to. He celebrates with the team when a play goes as planned and guides the team when it doesn’t.
“I just try to talk to them and encourage them. I tell them we have to step up if we’re going bad or just lead them during drills,” Brown said. “I know we can do great things out here.”
Charismatic, confident, helpful, passionate, committed. These are the characteristics of a leader and Brown has them all.
His teammates believe that as well, as he was voted to be a team captain this season, along with Adison Barnett-Hill.
It feels like Brown was born to be a leader — at least that’s what some of his coaches believe.
“He’s just a natural leader and he’s going to be who he’s going to be and I think he’s stepped up and matured,” wide receivers and special teams coach Kole Hinton said. “There’s always room for improvement, but at the end of the day, I think Brown’s someone that the guys can depend on. He is what we need him to be.”
“Knowing that he’s back stronger and quicker, my expectations for him are just to lead us,” assistant head coach Roderick Williams added. “I just expect him to have fun and not put so much pressure on himself, but I expect him to be our leader.”
The expectations are high for Brown this season, as he’ll play both sides of the ball once again. Brown will be Hickman’s starting quarterback on offense and one of its starting safeties on defense.
The Hickman coaches believe Brown can lead. The Hickman football players believe Brown can lead. Brown believes he can lead. But now it’s time to put that to the test.
“I just need him to be that dude,” head coach Cedric Alvis said. “You want to be the guy that people look to for big plays, and that’s what Jevean is on both sides. I think he thrives in that type of environment and that type of pressure.”
Hickman starts its season at home against Pattonville at 7 p.m. Friday.