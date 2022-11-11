Camdenton has had some recent success against Lebanon, defeating it last month and capturing a two-game sweep against it in 2019. However, that didn’t translate over to Friday's matchup. Lebanon defeated Camdenton 55-14 in Camdenton in the Class 5 District 5 final. The Lakers came out flat in the first quarter and didn’t find much luck in the following three.
When talking to 93.5 Rocks the Lake radio station before the game, Camdenton coach Jeff Shore emphasized stopping Lebanon's explosive run game, specifically “stopping them from the inside out” — including pitches to the outside — and getting lulled in by the threats on the ground.
That rushing attack was the key all night for Lebanon, as all its scores in a dominant 28-7 first-half performance came from the ground game. The Yellow Jackets did not attempt a pass in the first half, instead continuously going to the ground game through pitches to the outside, runs up the gut, and quarterback draws to junior Gavin Smith.
Lebanon's running back production stemmed from seniors Nathan Bartel and Cade Muscia, with a pair of touchdowns between the two by halftime and continuous chunk yardage throughout each scoring drive. Sophomore running back Jax Glendenning also had several positive gains throughout and added a long rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lakers quarterback Bear Shore had a slow first quarter but threw a touchdown in the red zone to wide receiver Kade Durnin. However, the rest of the night wasn’t as positive for Shore. Constant pressure from the Lebanon defense forced difficult passes for Shore, including a pair of interceptions in the second half — one in the third quarter and another late in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets move on to the Class 5 quarterfinal to face Carthage on Nov. 19.