Camdenton has had some recent success against Lebanon, defeating it last month and capturing a two-game sweep against it in 2019. However, that didn’t translate over to Friday's matchup. Lebanon defeated Camdenton 55-14 in Camdenton in the Class 5 District 5 final. The Lakers came out flat in the first quarter and didn’t find much luck in the following three.

When talking to 93.5 Rocks the Lake radio station before the game, Camdenton coach Jeff Shore emphasized stopping Lebanon's explosive run game, specifically “stopping them from the inside out” — including pitches to the outside — and getting lulled in by the threats on the ground.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you