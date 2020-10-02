Rock Bridge football (4-2) understood coming in the difficult task it faced against Liberty.
The Blue Jays (6-0) entered Friday ranked No. 1 in Class 6. For the second straight week, the Bruins were set to go up against another well-rounded, undefeated team.
Last week against Helias (6-0), the Bruins struggled to keep the Crusaders off the board in their 56-24 loss.
This week didn't go much differently as Liberty defeated Rock Bridge 52-28.
“They’re ranked number one for a reason,” coach Van Vanatta said. “They were disciplined on alignment and assignment. We were getting blocked and not taking the right reads. They did exactly what we practiced all week; we’ve just got to start making plays.”
Liberty got going early and often. The Blue Jays' Caden Dennis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Liberty started the game with 28 unanswered points, putting Rock Bridge in a hole early.
Wentric Williams III had a big day for the Blue Jays. Entering the game, Williams had 875 yards rushing along with 12 total touchdowns. Williams added four more Friday, all coming on the ground.
Rock Bridge started out slow offensively, going three-and-out on its first drive of the game. Just like last week against Helias, the Bruins went scoreless in the first quarter.
However, they started to gain some momentum late in the second quarter. Quarterback Nathan Dent led his team down the field, finishing it off with a 6-yard touchdown run.
Next, Rock Bridge's defense stepped up and got its first stop on Liberty's high-powered offense. Daleshaun Coleman picked off the Blue Jay's quarterback Luke Smith and returned it on Liberty's side of the field. Dent would finish the drive off with a 1-yard scamper to the end zone.
“We weren’t moving the ball,” Vanatta said. “We were giving up big plays. Special teams was killing us. Once we got to that quarter the kids woke up and started playing."
However, the momentum was short-lived for the Rock Bridge.
The Blue Jays were able to contain the Bruins' star running back Bryce Jackson. While Jackson would chip in with one touchdown, he didn't look as dominant as he did through the first five games.
A constant theme for Rock Bridge was bad special teams play. Besides giving up the opening kickoff return for a touchdown, the Bruins fumbled their own kickoff return. Liberty's Hunter Biesemeyer scooped up the ball and scored for the Blue Jays.
The lone bright spot on a difficult day for the Bruins special teams was Exavier Hinton. He twice set up the Bruins with great field position. After one of Hinton's big returns, Dent capped off a one-play drive with a 58-yard rushing touchdown.
“We did some good things, but we did some bad things,” Vanatta said. “Those bad things are hurting us.”
The Bruins' recent defensive struggles continued to linger against Liberty. Including Friday's matchup, Rock Bridge has given up 41.7 points per game the last three weeks.
“The kids fought hard,” Vanatta said. “We just made some mistakes. The mistakes we’re making, good football teams are capitalizing on it. We have to cut that down.”
Looking ahead to next week, Vanatta understands that fixes and adjustments need to be made.
“We’ve got to take care of business next week,” Vanatta said. “That’s first and foremost. We’ve just got to take care of business tomorrow and make some adjustments in meetings.”
Rock Bridge will return to action against Battle at 7 p.m. Friday.