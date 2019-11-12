The first thing you notice about Jalen Logan-Redding and Will Norris is their size. If stacked on top of each other, the Rock Bridge players would stand 12-feet-6-inches high and would weigh 473 pounds.
It’s a trait that has served the Bruins well throughout their football careers. Defensive lineman Logan-Redding towers over the majority of offensive linemen he faces and often pushes through them with ease on his way to an inevitable sack. Inside linebacker Norris is able to move his powerful frame all across the field to stop ballcarriers dead in their tracks.
And it will continue to serve them well as they transition from high school to college, where the pair have committed to play football for the University of Missouri.
But apparently, before they can start playing in the Southeastern Conference next year, they have to get even bigger.
“I have to get lean and I have to get in the weight room to get my state of mind ready for Mizzou,” Logan-Redding said.
“I need to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Norris added. “The game really speeds up in the SEC.”
It’s that kind of determination that led to so much success with Rock Bridge, where the pair compiled a 22-12 record during their three years on varsity, making it to the district final in 2018.
When Missouri came to recruit them, it didn’t take long to decide they wanted to be Tigers.
“Mizzou is home, I grew up here,” Norris said. “Having my family and my friends, Jalen and all the boys, here is a decision I made and I’m confident that I made the right one.”
With a lot of encouragement from a close friend and former Bruin Martez Manuel, who has recorded three tackles this season as a freshman safety for the Tigers, Norris committed to Missouri on July 4. He immediately texted Logan-Redding to do the same, which he finally did on Sept. 2.
“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve made,” he said. “But It’s home. It’s close to me. Being at those other schools wouldn’t feel normal. Being at Mizzou would be comfortable for where I am because I have all the resources, my family, and I got people to back me up. I think it’s going to work out.”
So they suited up for their senior seasons as team captains with their college decisions already made.
Coming off a 10-3 season the previous year and a 9-2 record the year before that, it was tough for the Bruins to envision the struggles they have had this season.
But that’s exactly what happened. Rock Bridge began 2019 with a four-game losing streak and ended its season 3-7, winless against teams with winning records and vanquished in the first round of the district tournament.
“Reality really hits you in the face,” Norris said.
But even so, both players acknowledge that they learned a lot from the season, and they gained valuable experience as leaders by continuing to set good examples for their younger teammates.
“This sets me up better for the future, it puts me through a struggle so I know what it’s like,” Norris said. “I know I’m going to fail all the time at Mizzou. The adversity allows me to grow and be a better person and football player.”
They also said that they sometimes found it difficult to focus day in and day out on the team when they were so close to the dream of playing for a Division I college program.
“For sure I’ve been thinking about next year,” Norris said. “Every time I go to Mizzou on Saturdays of course you’re thinking about it, like, ‘This is sweet, I can’t wait for this.’ But you have to remember to focus on today and then the next day after that, and do your job and continue to work hard.”
And now that their high school career has ended, they can start counting the days until they get to line up alongside Manuel and the five other Rock Bridge alumni who currently play for Missouri.
Bruins football coach Van Vanatta is also looking forward to seeing Norris and Logan-Redding play on Saturdays the next few years, and he takes a lot of pride in the football talent that central Missouri produces.
“I think Mizzou got two great players without a doubt, hands down,” Vanatta said.