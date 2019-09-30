This week, the Missourian high school football writers are looking back on the previous Friday’s slate of games and discussing what looked good for teams that played in mid-Missouri. They will also assess areas in which the teams need to improve going forward.
Rock Bridge
The Bruins got a victory! Rock Bridge finally turned in an all-around performance on Friday with a comprehensive 39-8 win. They threw the ball, they ran the ball and they kept the opposing offense in check. They did everything they had been trying to accomplish during the first four games of the season.
There aren’t any negative takeaways from Friday’s game. The Bruins know that this was the first step toward turning their season around, and that it has to continue next weekend against Jefferson City. Rock Bridge has the talent to run the table for the rest of the regular season, they just have to continue to execute.
Tolton
The Trailblazers fell in their biggest blowout yet this past week. Looking at the more positive side of the loss, the Trailblazers have continued to demonstrate their perseverance in spite of large deficits. Down 58-14 at the half, the players still managed to rally in the second half and slow the Cardinal Ritter offense. Additionally, the Tolton offensive performance was, for the most part, clean and consistent, but simply no match for the Lion’s defensive force.
On a negative note, the 70-14 loss clearly shows the gaping holes still present in the Tolton defense. The Trailblazers will need to continue to develop some intensity and work on correcting their defensive mistakes if they hope to compete at all against upper-level opponents, such as in their upcoming game against Helias on Friday.
Hickman
After a balanced showing on offense and defense against Smith-Cotton, the Kewpies were stunned on their home turf by their Providence Road counterpart. The offense was shut down, the defense held on for as long as it could and everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Hickman’s losing streak to Rock Bridge extended to seven seasons and it’ll have to regroup fast , as it has another tough game at 7 p.m. Friday at Battle.
Despite giving up 39 points, the defense was a bright spot. It forced multiple turnovers and stood its ground against Rock Bridge’s running game for the first half. The wheels fell off in the second half, but that can be attributed to how long the defense was on the field and how quickly it had to return after the offense couldn’t get it rolling. The offensive line also gave its quarterback time to throw, which is something it struggled with early in the season. While most of the passing attempts weren’t successful, it’s a sign that the team is improving.
Hallsville
Hallsville’s win over Southern Boone on Friday proved that the Indians are here to stay. In his first season as head coach, Justin Conyers has now won more games at Hallsville than they won all of last season. One of the main reasons for this was the Indians’ fast and physical defense. Especially in the first half, Indians defenders swarmed to the ball in the run game and had the passing game locked down, giving up zero points and very few first downs. In the second half, the Eagles’ had more success moving the ball and came up with some points, even pulling the game to within one score at one point, but the Indians prevailed.
Hallsville’s offensive play calling was what set it apart from Southern Boone in the first half as run-pass-options, quarterback read-options, touch-passes to receivers, and a number of other looks mixed in kept the Eagles defenders guessing and freed up space for Indians playmakers on numerous occasions. The Eagles reined it in in the second half to an extent, but the clock was their enemy and Hallsville left Ashland with a signature win.
Southern Boone
The Eagles have numerous positives to pair with the negatives they take away from their game against Hallsville. Slowing down the Hallsville offense in the second half and stopping the Indians on the goal line three of the four times that the Indians went for two points after a touchdown were impressive feats from Friday that proved Southern Boone’s 4-0 record coming in was no fluke as it is talented on both offense and defense. Where the Eagles failed, however, was on the Indians’ final drive. It was obvious that they were going to run the ball and try to run the clock down as much as they can with just over five minutes left on the clock. The Indians chipped away, picking up first down after first down before eventually scoring. The drive included zero pass plays. Southern Boone’s front seven cannot be moved like that by an offensive line in the future if it wants to grind out wins against some of the better competition on its schedule like Blair Oaks. The Eagles will have a chance to respond next week against Osage.
Battle
The Spartans went into Jackson with a highly-anticipated top-10 Class 5 matchup, and left with a 56-12 defeat. The loss looked somewhat out of character for the Spartans, as quarterback Harrison Keller looked out of place in the first half and the defense didn’t seem to have an answer for Jackson’s Cael Welker or Seth Waters, who combined for seven touchdowns.
The biggest positive for Battle was the return of senior running back Darren Jordan. Jordan totaled 99 yards and also had one score for the Spartans. The playing time was Jordan's most significant since a Week 1 loss to St. Louis University High where he led the team in rushing yards. Dealing with an ankle injury, Jordan only had one carry over the last three games.