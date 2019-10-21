Columbia high school football teams had an up-and-down Week 8
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Rock Bridge{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}After Rock Bridge’s 27-20 defeat against Helias, we learned that the 2019 Bruins (3-5) just aren’t as good as they were a year ago. They have been steadily improving as this season progressed, but their ceiling is lower than it was last year. Sure, Rock Bridge had three consecutive victories heading into Friday’s game, but those were against weaker teams. Helias (8-0) was the first team the Bruins faced with a winning record since their winless start to the season, and they once again were outplayed for much of the game.
{p dir=”ltr”}But the disappointing loss doesn’t mean this Rock Bridge team lacks heart. After getting off to yet another bad start in the first half on Friday, the Bruins came roaring back in the second half and came four goal line stops short of erasing a 17-point deficit in a single quarter. If the team can just figure out a way to start games off on the right foot, then they could make another good run in the postseason.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Hickman{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Turnovers, touchdowns and onside kicks, oh my! Hickman traveled to Independence for a battle with Truman and came out on top 48-10 with the help of four onside kicks recoveries. The onside kicks hadn’t been a part of the plan for placekicker Talin Kemp to set up his team for success, but it sure helped Hickman secure its third victory of the season.
{p dir=”ltr”}The three victories this season are the most coach Cedric Alvis has won since coming to Hickman and the most the team has won since 2012, when it went 9-2 under Arnel Monroe. The Kewpies overpowered Truman with its strongest passing game of the season as quarterback Jevean Brown threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns, while TJ Turner took over in the final quarter and threw a touchdown of his own.
{p dir=”ltr”}48 points is a lot, but it didn’t come easy. Hickman turned the ball over five times and if it wasn’t for the defense getting the ball right back with turnovers of its own, it could’ve been a different story for the Kewpies on Friday. The offensive errors will continue to be a part of the wrinkles Hickman irons out as it looks ahead to its final home game of the regular season against Oak Park.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Tolton{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}Following an outstanding first half of play, it looked as though the Trailblazers had the potential to come out of last Friday’s game against Warsaw with a win. A hard-fought beginning gave way to a shutout second half, as injuries and exhaustion caused problems for the Trailblazers’ small roster and Tolton fell 44-20.
{p dir=”ltr”}However, the battered and bruised players left the field that night showing that in spite of their record, they have not yet given up on the season. Coach Michael Egnew and the Trailblazers are continuing to approach each week with a persevering drive to improve and win.
{p dir=”ltr”}“My goal for all the players, whether they’re seniors or freshmen, is for them to get better at what they do every single day,” Egnew said. “As long as I help make them better football players and better people, then that’s kind of the goal. That’s how it’s been throughout the weeks, and I think that’s a successful thing.”
{p dir=”ltr”}This coaching mentality will continue into this week’s practices, as Egnew and the Trailblazers build on last week’s aggressive offense and fill in the gaps on defense before their upcoming senior night against Christian High School.
{h3 dir=”ltr”}Battle{/h3}
{p dir=”ltr”}The Spartans seem to have their mojo back.
{p dir=”ltr”}After an ugly loss at home to Rockhurst, Battle came out and played arguably its best football all season Friday. Individual performances from Darren Jordan, Tavian Miller, and Harrison Keller all highlighted the offense and a team defensive performance followed up what was a staunch game again the Hawklets.
{p dir=”ltr”}The question moving forward is if the Spartans can keep it up. What was apparent Friday maybe more than any game this season was how the dynamics of the Battle offense compliment each other. Jordan’s abilities on the ground forced a lot of flinching on ball fakes from the Jefferson City defense, allowing for things to open up through the air.
{p dir=”ltr”}It also appears that, for the first time all season, this defense has been as explosive as the offense. Five turnovers against the Jays marked a season-high, and it followed up a performance that saw the defensive line wreak havoc on the Hawklets.