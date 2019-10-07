Friday’s slate of high school football games was defined by offense.
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman’s offenses were electric, with all three teams putting up season-highs, or close to them, on the scoreboard. But Tolton and Centralia didn’t fair as favorably on the offensive side of the ball.
Here’s a rundown of how some Mid-Missouri teams did in Week 6.
Rock Bridge
The Bruins had another impressive game on offense in their win over Jefferson City. They scored 41 points — they have now scored 80 in their last two games — and looked like they would never be contained by the Jays‘ defense.
Rock Bridge’s running backs were particularly effective, with Bryce Jackson scoring three touchdowns and Miles Cheatum contributing a pair of his own in the victory. But quarterback Grant Hajicek made big plays himself when it counted, particularly in the fourth quarter.
However, the Bruins‘ defense looked suspect once again. A week after limiting Hickman to just eight points, Rock Bridge conceded 28 to Jefferson City, 21 of which came in the first half. Jays wide receiver Devin White burned Rock Bridge all game long, and finished with three touchdown receptions. The Bruins will have to make sure to limit the opportunities they give opponents in the future.
Tolton
The Trailblazers suffered their second shutout loss of the season during Friday’s homecoming game against Helias.
Battling the challenge of a smaller roster, Tolton chose to bring in younger players throughout the game to give those playing both offense and defense a chance to rest. When senior wide receiver C.J. Campbell left injured in the second quarter, freshman James Lee replaced him and was one of several young players to show potential in the game.
However, Tolton’s defense struggled once again and gave up 38 points to Helias, 35 of which werescored in the first half.
Though a few good plays were made, the offensive line ultimately struggled to allow junior quarterback Gabe Pfenenger enough time and protection to make clean passes. In addition to these adjustments, Tolton will have to find some way to work around its late-game exhaustion if it hopes to stop these blowout losses.
Battle
The Spartans came into Friday’s matchup looking to put a lot behind them. The beatdown in Jackson was followed up with a week of distractions Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison said his team was looking to bury.
Battle did just that against Hickman, as it put up its largest point total of the season. Quarterbacks Harrison Keller and Khaleel Dampier combined for over 400 total yards and five touchdowns. Running back Darren Jordan — who received significant playing time for the first time in three weeks against Jackson — returned to final form Friday as well. He had 149 yards on the ground and found pay dirt twice.
It’s hard to pull a lot of negatives from Battle’s performance Friday. Despite allowing the Kewpies to score their second-highest point total since coach Cedric Alvis took over the program, the Spartans also recovered three fumbles, including one that was returned 62 yards by defensive lineman Elijah Owens.
Hickman
67 points is a lot. For a defense that has been one of the brightest spots in Hickman’s season so far, giving up that many points is a hard pill to swallow. The defense had no counter for the option for the second straight week, as Battle kept marching down the field with the use of dual-threat quarterbacks Keller and Dampier.
The offense also fumbled three times, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and turned it over on downs in Battle territory multiple times.
The Kewpies’ offense was a bright spot, sans its issues with turnovers. Jevean Brown and Felix Pippenger had two rushing touchdowns apiece, and Max Neuhaus intercepted Keller and returned it for a touchdown at the end of the first half. Brown also had a season high through the air with 148 yards and Pippenger ran it up the middle for 66 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
Centralia
Centralia got over the hump and beat Mexico for the first time since 2011 Friday.
The game was uber-physical and featured almost exclusively runs on offense by both teams. While Centralia coach Jim Newsted had said the Panthers scored more points the last couple of weeks by opening up the offense and throwing the ball more, he elected to keep the ball on the ground against the Bulldogs because their corners are outstanding athletes.
The defining moment of the game for the Panthers was their final offensive drive, when they were down 10-7 with just over five minutes left. Every play was a run and Mexico was unable to make a stop.
Backup running back Jake Freidel never broke free for a big run, but on every play, the offensive line made enough of a push to keep picking up first downs. Finally, the Panthers broke the plain of the goal line and went on to win 13-10 and keep their undefeated season alive.