A potent offensive performance powered third-seeded Macon to a 35-8 victory over sixth-seeded Lathrop in the Class 2 District 8 quarterfinals on Friday in Macon.
The Tigers controlled the first half by scoring 35 points on five consecutive touchdowns before methodically holding Lathrop to one score in the rest of the matchup.
Macon struck first with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from running back Mickey Martie four minutes into the game.
Tight end Jonathan Bray doubled the Tigers lead on their ensuing drive by catching a 24-yard score from quarterback MyKel Linear.
Macon made it a three-score game early in the second quarter as Linear found wide receiver Boston Douglas for a 4-yard touchdown.
Tigers running back Mickey Martie ran for his second touchdown in the final minutes of the second quarter, and wide receiver Boston Douglas caught a 4-yard touchdown, his second of the night, to end the first half with a commanding 35–0 Macon lead.
Macon’s defense held Lathrop to a late touchdown and two-point conversion in the game’s final minutes to secure the victory.
Macon quarterback Linear finished the night with 16 completed passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Martie rushed for two touchdowns on 12 carries for 52 yards. Wide receiver Douglas caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Lathrop's (2-8) season ended tonight, while Macon (9-1) travels to two-seeded Richmond in a seminal clash next Friday.