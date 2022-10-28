A potent offensive performance powered third-seeded Macon to a 35-8 victory over sixth-seeded Lathrop in the Class 2 District 8 quarterfinals on Friday in Macon.

The Tigers controlled the first half by scoring 35 points on five consecutive touchdowns before methodically holding Lathrop to one score in the rest of the matchup.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you