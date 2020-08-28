Gerry Marteen Jr. wasn’t a big name for Battle in 2019.
Then just a sophomore and playing behind the running back power duo of DaleShaun Coleman and Darren Jordan, Marteen contributed to the Spartans offense but wasn’t headlining it. He had a big game against Smith-Cotton, combining with quarterback Khaleel Dampier for five touchdowns and 232 rushing yards. Otherwise, he was just the next man up when Coleman or Jordan had to sit out.
In Friday’s season opener against Fort Zumwalt North, Marteen made sure his name is one fans will be hearing often this year.
Battle (1-0) beat Fort Zumwalt 60-43 behind five touchdowns by Marteen. The game was much closer than the last time the two teams met, in the 2019 Class 5 District 4 championship, which the Panthers won 63-20.
Battle coach Atiyyah Ellison called Marteen a “dynamic” player following the game and said he expects him, along with the other backs and the offensive line, to become more confident as the year goes on.
Marteen gave the Spartans their early lead on 5-yard and 35-yard rushing touchdowns before Fort Zumwalt’s first score.
The junior also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, two of which were more 90 yards. One was in response to the Panthers’ first touchdown, and the other came at the start of the second half.
While Marteen’s presence was definitely felt on offense and special teams, his first big play of the game was a fumble recovery not long into the first half that cut Fort Zumwalt’s first possession short.
Dampier had a decent showing at quarterback as well, though he stuck mostly to the ground. He punched in a 6-yard touchdown on a QB sneak in the second quarter and added another touchdown in the third on an 8-yard toss to Kendrick Harris.
Rickie Dunn, Marteen’s backup, and Justin Goolsby, Dampier’s backup, added touchdowns of their own in the second half, showing promise for Battle’s depth this season.
Defensively, Battle played a tighter game than it did against Fort Zumwalt last season, when penalties and forcing fumbles, but not recovering them, were two of the team’s downfalls. The Spartans recovered three fumbles in Friday’s game and scored on two of the ensuing possessions.
“They played with passion,” Ellison said of his defense. “They had their minds set on what they wanted to do, and that’s what they did. They ended up with the win.”
Battle’s biggest struggle was in its point-after attempts. Sam Schupp, a senior who is new to the program, converted only two out of five PATs. The misses allowed Fort Zumwalt to make up ground quickly in the first half, trailing only by four heading to the locker room at the break.
“This is (Schupp’s) first time doing this,” Ellison said. “One of the times we thought we had a bad snap and hold. It’s just a confidence thing and a repetition thing. Over time, she’ll get better.”
The Spartans made up for it in the third quarter by keeping the Panthers scoreless and gaining a 54-28 lead. Fort Zumwalt scored twice in the final quarter in its attempt to mount a comeback but fell short.
Battle and Fort Zumwalt played in front of a limited crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, with spectators only being allowed entry with a “player ticket,” one of which was given to each player on each team.
“At this point, everybody knows what’s going on,” Ellison said. “I just try to remind them that we’re blessed to even be having a game or even still be looking forward to a season, ’cause a lot of people aren’t. I think they’re still ready to handle any kind of obstacles that come up, which, it sounds like they will here shortly. So we’re just glad to be playing still.”