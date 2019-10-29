Deep on the other side of Hickman’s scoreboard is the first-team defense practicing a goal line stand against the offense.
The offense is lined up in the pistol formation, where the quarterback stands a few feet behind the center and the running back is lined up a few feet behind him.
The center snaps the ball and the defense knows the play and stuffs the middle of the field. The quarterback notices this and keeps the ball for himself, seeing the right side of the field wide open.
The defense sees this too and hurries to that side to prevent a touchdown. What they don’t know is that this is what the quarterback had planned all along.
With the defense breaking to stop him in the open field, it leaves a receiver wide open in the end zone for an easy touchdown.
The quarterback floats the ball over the defense, but what he doesn’t see is someone lurking in the background, waiting for this opportunity.
One of the defensive backs stayed behind, understanding the quarterback’s plan. He jumps up in the air and catches the ball, rushing back for a touchdown of his own.
While he’s eventually pushed out of bounds at around the 10-yard line, yells of “Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!” can be heard from the nearby McDonald’s on Business Loop.
Why is he celebrating so much? It’s just an interception in practice, it won’t mean much in the long run.
Not quite. There’s a lot more at stake since it’s not just any defensive back and quarterback going head-to-head. These are two rivals on the field that constantly push each other to do their best.
It seems unusual to see six-foot senior Jevean Brown intercept a much smaller, older coach Cedric Alvis, who’s also dealing with a torn rotator cuff.
But that’s exactly what happens at Hickman’s practices and it all started with Alvis getting tired of watching them.
“I feel like we got some guys that don’t have to push themselves in practice and they can still be great,” Alvis said. “My whole point in proving this is that with no shoes, no cleats, not stretching, not any of that, I can beat you purely because I want to more than you.”
Alvis may have been on the losing end for that play, but it’s not always like that. There’s been plenty of moments where he’s beaten the leaders on the team because he has the ability and the drive to do so.
He lined up as a wide receiver to challenge the starting defensive backs. A few moments later, he ran what he called “the best slant route the team has seen this season,” and made sure to let Brown know there’s no possible way he could run a better route.
These moments get players fired up, making them step up their game. They have to give it their all in practices since they know the coach will be doing the same.
“We both don’t like losing and we’re both very competitive,” Brown said. “He knows that if he gets me going, I’m going to probably play better and then if I get him going, he’s going to keep talking and keep talking more stuff to me so I’ll play better and we just keep going on and on.”
It’s not just Brown who’s felt the wrath of Alvis at some point in time. He targets the older players, such as Devin Turner and Talin Kemp, because he finds it more challenging for himself and for them.
“One time, coach Alvis ran a post against me. I was playing corner this time and, not going to lie, he got me a little bit, so he was talking a lot of trash,” Turner said. “He’s been talking a lot of stuff these weeks so it’s made me want to go harder.”
“(Alvis) just got tired of it and tried to beat us and that made us better and now it’s just more of a thing about pushing us,” Kemp said. “He has not beaten me this year. Maybe last year like one time, but never again.”
Alvis gets on the players for every little mistake they make, hoping to see them turn their frustration into motivation to be better. It’s all to fix the issues in practices to prevent it from showing up on game days.
The younger players on the team also view Alvis like how Donnell Rawlings viewed Wayne Brady in a famous Chappelle’s Show sketch, so the fear of facing the coach isn’t present with the juniors and seniors on the team.
The spark is lit for the players, and their competitive edge jumps out when they see coaches on the field. Some of the players literally jump off the bench to enter the play when they see Alvis take the field because they want to face him and stomp on his confidence.
Alvis expects himself to win every time he steps on the field and hopes to get the team to think the same. He hopes that players can look in his eyes, see the competitive desire to win, take his mindset and be able to use that when they step on the field.
He isn’t the only coach that takes the field during practice. Wide receivers coach Kole Hinton has found himself doing it more often and has started to dress for the occasion. The knee wraps, the shorts and the cleats are signs that he’s ready to go in at a moment’s notice.
He first started getting involved when injuries began to pile up. Hickman doesn’t have a large roster and he wanted to prevent quarterback TJ Turner from aggravating his injury, so he lined up under center when practicing against the first-team defense on simulated drives.
He does it to give the defense the best look possible at what they’ll be facing on game day.
If the film shows the opposing team’s quarterback throwing the ball deep, he’ll mimic it. If it shows the quarterback running around, he’ll do the same to the best of his abilities.
He’s not been able to break one open for 40-50 yards like he used to and even though he hasn’t got anyone like Alvis has this season, he’s surprised players with his speed and quickness.
“Last season I got a senior cornerback,” Hinton said. “He was trying to chase me down and all of a sudden, I just stopped, and he fell over himself.”
He said it’s similar to having an adult or an authority figure join in on the fun. It’ll always be a fun little rivalry between the two groups because of the differences they have in how they played growing up.
Part of it is also proving that they can hang with the youth.
Alvis and Hinton are least concerned about getting hurt. Hinton was more worried about his glasses breaking on the field, but that’s no longer a problem as he’s now switched to contacts.
The coaches taking the field during the 2½ hour practice serves a purpose greater than exercise, as some players learn better by being shown how to do it as opposed to being told how to do it.
Assistant quarterbacks coach Rashaun Travis pointed out that it’s easy to tell people what’s right and what’s wrong, but they miss out on performing the action for themselves and getting a feel for what needs to be done.
For instance, when he was showing his quarterbacks how to throw a back-shoulder fade down the sideline, he explained to the quarterback how to execute it, but noticed it wasn’t working.
Instead of berating the quarterback for not executing, Travis showed him exactly what he was looking for by throwing one of his own and explaining it to him. Since then, the quarterback has been able to throw a back-shoulder fade with no effort.
While making sure the kids grow is priority No. 1 on his list, Travis also has fun competing with the players and showing them that he still has it.
“There was a guy I went up against, he was on the offensive line and I made a little move and he was like ‘Hey Coach Travis, I want you to line up on me now’ so it gets them going,” Travis said. “They can work on their technique that way and I’m all down for competition. The more competition you have, the better the guy is going to be.”
Travis learns better by watching someone do it instead of having someone talk about it. The players have improved tremendously since he’s brought that approach to the field.
He sees better attention to detail and more consistent play on the field, even if the results during games aren’t what he hopes to get.
The players are able to model their movements on what they see instead of recreating the image in their heads. They also get a better look at what opponents are going to run.
It’s treating the football field as a classroom. Some kids learn differently than others and it’s on the instructors to figure out what works best for each kid.
“As a teacher, you’re not just going to say, ‘You just got to continue to do it, you just got to get better’,” Alvis said. “You’re going to figure out ways to instruct and figure out ways to try and bring and chart that information down so that students can get it and can be active learners.”
What was first done out of frustration has now turned into a viable teaching tool for a team full of players that needed to see what it takes to be great from people that have been great in the past.
As far as how the players feel about it, Turner had this to say: “They never want to guard me, it’s always me having to guard them.”
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.