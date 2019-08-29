While Mexico and Southern Boone County both had winning football programs last year, the week one game between the two in 2018 was not a contest. The Southern Boone Eagles pounded the visiting Bulldogs 49-6 and went on to have a successful 10-3 season with an appearance in the state divisional round.
The Bulldogs’ season was much less consistent. They won six games, failing to win more than two in a row at any point, and were on either the winning or losing side of a blowout every week but one. The Bulldogs, who finished the season 6-5, earned their best win of the season in week one of the playoffs, when they scored 53 points against a 5-4 Centralia team.
In the following game, they were on the other end of an offensive explosion and lost to Moberly 47-0.
On Friday, Mexico will have the advantage of playing at home, where it hopes to duplicate its playoff performance from two seasons ago against Southern Boone. That day, the Bulldogs won 33-31 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.