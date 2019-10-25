Shades of the "double doink" missed kick by Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey played an integral role Friday in Mexico's 35-23 loss to Moberly.
After the Bulldogs started to break through on offense and pulled the score to 28-16 in the third quarter, their momentum was effectively lost when their kicker hit both an upright and the crossbar before the ball bounced back towards the field. Now Mexico needed two touchdowns.
Mexico, who came into the game playing better football than Moberly had over the past three weeks, was hampered by a multitude of mistakes throughout the night. Some were inconsequential, some were game-changing. The missed kick along with a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown earlier in the game became too much for the Bulldogs' determined offense to overcome.
Friday's game was not only proof that special teams play an integral role in the success or failure of a football team, but also that balance on offense is necessary to effectively move the ball down the field against solid defenses.
Mexico has relied on its rushing attack all season. While there is a pass every once in a while that usually comes after some form of play action, the Bulldogs rely on junior running back Dante Billups, sophomore change-of-pace back Isaiah Reams, and junior quarterback Ty Prince to run the ball and - quite literally - carry the offense.
The Bulldogs strategy has resulted in four victories on the season, all against below .500 teams, and an average of just over 13 points a game in their five losses.
While the talent of Billups led to a handful of runs that made it into the second level of Moberly's defense, the Bulldogs never broke the big one for a long touchdown. Moberly was able to effectively tackle in space and that made it much more difficult for the Bulldogs to come back from a deficit.
Moberly coach Cody McDowell said that Mexico did not run a lot of plays.
"They kept the ball on the ground and it kept the clock moving," McDowell said.
The result of this, according to McDowell, is that his team did not need to run a number of different plays, either.
While the Bulldogs kept themselves in the game past halftime and through some of the third quarter until the blocked punt, their offensive scheme works against themselves once they face a deficit.
With each run, Billups lowers his shoulder and eventually gets pulled down to the turf. Even with a decent gain in terms of yardage, the play is deemed useless because of the amount of time it eats off the clock while getting back to the line of scrimmage and setting up the same thing again.
Eventually, the clock ran out on the Bulldogs' comeback attempt and Moberly won, 35-23, capping off a solid 6-3 regular season. The Spartans most likely earned themselves a home game for the first round of the district playoffs and avoided being leapfrogged by the Bulldogs, who finished 4-5 on the season, if they had lost.
Friday's game should give Moberly a confidence boost as its quarterback, Dominic Stoneking, made a number of accurate passes in the game and the Spartans' offense put up four touchdowns, which is the most that they have since playing Macon in September.
