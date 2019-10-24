As it stands right now, Moberly (5-3) has a better record than Mexico (4-4). But if the Bulldogs win on the road Friday, they can leapfrog the Spartans in a competitive Class 3 District 4 that features a couple of strong St. Louis area teams in St. Charles West and Lutheran St. Charles.
While Moberly has won the last two matchups with Mexico and has a better record on the season to date, Mexico is playing much stronger football right now and may have the upper hand. Mexico has handled its business the last couple of weeks, beating Kirksville by two touchdowns and not letting Fulton up for air once in a 42-6 victory last Friday.
The Bulldogs’ offense has looked fairly strong this season. It features a heavy rushing attack, with a passing game mixed in at times. Dante Billups, a junior running back, is the leader of the offensive unit and can break away for big runs when space is opened up. Sophomore Isaiah Reams also gets worked in on both the running game and passing game and makes the offense more dynamic with his athleticism.
Moberly, on the other hand, has struggled in recent weeks. Most of the Spartans’ wins have come against teams with a sub-.500 winning percentage, and two of their last three games have been struggles against such teams. In Week 6, Moberly barely got past Marshall, which is now 2-6, in a low-scoring, 10-7 win. Last week, Moberly similarly struggled against 1-7 Kirksville and just squeaked past the Tigers, 14-12.
While both teams have had a 40-point game at some point this season, the matchup on Friday figures to be more defense-oriented. Moberly’s key to victory will be for its defense to play fast and disciplined. Two of the fastest defenses that Mexico has played, Southern Boone and Hallsville, successfully shut down the Bulldogs’ run game and Mexico scored only one touchdown combined between the two games.
With district playoff implications on the line, the offense that can step up and execute better may be the team that ends up with the higher seed heading into postseason play next week. The game will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Moberly.