Moberly picked a good night for its first win of the season, taking care of business in front of a homecoming crowd Friday against Fulton 25-14.
With both teams entering the contest winless, it was Fulton who struck first. Following a stretch where both teams traded penalties, Dustin Hagens found Walker Gohring for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Hornets up 6-0.
From that point on, it was the Spartan show.
Fulton looked every bit a winless squad with penalties and turnovers, giving Moberly the chance to start in Hornet territory nearly every possession of the first half.
The mistakes culminated in four first-half touchdowns for the Spartans, but a hook-and-ladder play got Fulton an 82-yard score to close the gap to 25-11 at halftime.
Moberly got two rushing TDs apiece out of Derieus Wallace and Gage St. Clair — the last of which came on a 14-play drive that ate up most of the second quarter.
The penalties and rushing attack of the Spartans continued to wear away at the Hornets defense eventually providing a sequel to the second quarter’s monster drive.
This one lasted 13 plays, with Fulton giving way once again for a 7-yard touchdown.
Not to be outdone, the Hornets put together a 15-play drive to cut the lead to 32-22. They gave themselves a chance after recovering a Moberly fumble but shot themselves in the foot with a holding penalty. The Spartans were then able to run out the clock to pick up their first victory of the season.
Moberly will hope to build some momentum when it travels to Marshall on Friday, while Fulton will try again for win No. 1 at home against Mexico.