Tolton was on the wrong end of a tale of two halves Friday night in its MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 quarterfinal matchup against North Callaway.

The Trailblazers led by six at halftime, but the Thunderbirds' defense pitched a shutout in the second half to win 38-28 in Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you