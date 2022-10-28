Tolton was on the wrong end of a tale of two halves Friday night in its MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 quarterfinal matchup against North Callaway.
The Trailblazers led by six at halftime, but the Thunderbirds' defense pitched a shutout in the second half to win 38-28 in Columbia.
Fifth-seeded North Callaway (7-3) advanced to play top-seeded Blair Oaks (9-0) in the district semifinals next Friday.
North Callaway junior running back Tucker Wright scored in the third quarter, and senior quarterback Bradyn O’Neal scored in the fourth to end fourth-seeded Tolton's season at 7-3.
“Especially in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to run the ball, and you’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “I’ve been saying that all season long, and we didn’t do that very well, so that’s where we kind of fell short.”
The Trailblazers kept pace with the Thunderbirds in the first half.
Junior quarterback Jake Ryan led Tolton's offense downfield through the air before taking it in himself for an 11-yard rushing score less than four minutes into the contest.
Following a long touchdown run by O’Neal, Tolton senior Ian Meyer — who typically plays offensive line — lined up at fullback on fourth-and-1, took a quick handoff and outraced the Thunderbirds' defense for a 20-yard score.
Wright tied the game at 14 with a 1-yard touchdown run with 45 seconds left in the first quarter, but Tolton sophomore Carson Jacaway returned the ensuing kickoff for a score to put the Trailblazers ahead once more. Jacaway excelled in all three phases of the game, playing running back while also recording a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone.
“He stepped up three weeks ago for us,” Egnew said. “He’s fast, and he’s got a lot of promise. I’m excited to see what he does and in the future.”
North Callaway tied the game at 22 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from O'Neal to Kyle Pennell with 1:48 left in the first half.
Tolton took a halftime lead with just 7 seconds left before halftime. Ryan found his younger brother Sam for a 15-yard score, but the Trailblazers couldn't muster any offense in the second half.
“(They) bought into every snap and battled all the way until the last whistle,” Egnew said of his team. “Someone’s gotta win and someone's gotta lose, but I’m super proud of what they were able to accomplish this whole season, and I think that’s kind of how you have to look at it.
Tolton’s seven wins are the most in program history since 2015. The offense's 332 points are the most since 2018, and the defense's 204 points allowed are the least since 2015.
“We turned this program completely around into a successful team,” Egnew said. “They played through a lot of adversity, and they ended up with a great winning record."
“(There’s) definitely a lot to take away from this game, still just knowing that feeling of, "I don’t want to feel that again.' We’re gonna come back next year and bounce back,” Jake Ryan said.