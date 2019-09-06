After a disappointing performance last week against Hallsville that generated a mere 166 passing yards and only one rushing yard, Tolton football arrived at Lutheran St. Charles on Friday with a chip on its shoulder and something to prove.
Two seniors in particular stepped up to the challenge of kickstarting the Trailblazer offense: wide receiver C.J. Campbell and running back Connor Fogue.
In spite of a 61-12 defeat, the dynamic duo stood out the entire night with Campbell scoring the Trailblazer’s first touchdown of the season early in the game and another later in the third quarter.
“It felt really good,” Campbell said. “It kind of feels like some of your hard work is paying off, but my main goal is to help my team win."
Coach Michael Egnew was thoroughly impressed with Campbell’s performance when it came to running screens, catching deeper passes and kickoff returns.
“We were able to get [Campbell] the ball this game … and he did a good job of running and catching and doing his thing there,” Egnew said. “He’s definitely a talent we have to utilize and figure out how to get him the ball more.”
While Campbell stood out in the pass game, Fogue dominated in the Trailblazers' run game thanks to a new approach introduced by the coaches.
“We started doing our... outside stuff and then just different kinds of plays that are focused on getting from the inside to the out quicker,” Fogue said. “It’s more difficult when it’s a read that Gabe [Pfenenger] has to make, so even if I don’t know that I’m getting it 100%, I still run like I am 100% getting the ball.”
Egnew was also complimentary of Fogue’s skill as a running back.
“He runs really, really hard and I thought he did a good job getting downhill,” Egnew said. “Sometimes the gaps and the holes aren’t there, and you’ve got to make your own, and I thought he did an okay job of trying to keep the ball positive and get positive yards this week.”
Campbell and Fogue will continue to be a powerful duo on both sides of the ball, as a defensive back and linebacker, respectively. They recorded a number of defensive plays throughout the evening.
Though the two seniors demonstrated Tolton’s offensive and defensive potential, the team fell short once more in week two, activating a running clock at halftime and losing to the Cougars by 49 points.
“I thought we played actually a better game offensively,” Egnew said. “We gotta work on just some of the basic fundamentals of how we run block, and there’s things that we’ve got to sharpen up there. Defensively, we’ve got a little ways to go.”
This week Tolton will have a lot of tape to go through and many things to learn, Egnew said, but both him and the players are moving forward confidently, focusing on improving week-by-week.
“I thought we did a lot better in the first quarter (than last week), like way better," Fougue said. "And if we can keep that up the whole game next Friday then they don’t stand a chance.”
Tolton will host its first home game at 7 p.m. this Friday against the St. Francis Borgia Knights.