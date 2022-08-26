The Hickman football team did not get the outcome it was hoping for in their season opener at home Friday night, as the Kewpies fell to non-conference foe North Kansas City 28-0.
Hickman's defense started out strong, forcing North Kansas City to three consecutive three-and-outs and not allowing a first down in the first quarter.
On the offensive side, the Kewpies showing promise early as junior Tionne Milo ran for 50 yards in the first quarter to move the ball into Hornet territory twice.
However, penalties became a problem for Hickman. Four illegal formation penalties and multiple false starts forcing the Kewpies to punt as they lost momentum on early possessions.
North Kansas City (1-0) was able to build momentum after a high snap on a Hickman punt set up the Hornets at the Kewpies' 18-yard-line. Running back Jermaine House Jr. took advantage with a 10-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter.
The Hornets built on their lead later in the second, as quarterback Garin Walton threw a 170-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chase Porter.
Penalties continued to be a big problem for Hickman in the second quarter, notably multiple holding infractions and false starts and a costly late hit on second-and-18 that resulted in an automatic first down for the Hornets.
The second half began with back-to-back turnovers from both teams. Hickman freshman Alijah Bussey muffing the ball on the kickoff, but junior A'Sean Gaddie intercepted a Walton pass near the end zone to keep it a two-possession game.
The third quarter was a very similar story to the first half. The Kewpies (0-1) weren't able to correct their penalty woes, and House Jr. gradually started to break loose in the run game. The senior capped his night with two forth-quarter rushing scores and finished with 111 yards on the ground.
Fellow senior Edrich Hill highlighted the North Kansas City defense with three sacks.
Despite a tough night for the offense, the Hickman defense and special teams showed promising glimpses of hope. Senior Anthony Prach and junior Weston Howe each had three tackles, and the Kewpies blocked a punt in the second half.
Hickman will look to bounce back next Friday as they travel to Jefferson City to take on Central Missouri Activities Conference foe Helias at 7 p.m. The Crusaders knocked off defending Class 4 state runner-up Hannibal 31-21 in Week 1.