Hickman's Lucas Murray puts on his helmet

Hickman's Lucas Murray puts on his helmet on Friday at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. The Kewpies lost to the North Kansas City Hornets 0-28.

 Kate Cassady

The Hickman football team did not get the outcome it was hoping for in their season opener at home Friday night, as the Kewpies fell to non-conference foe North Kansas City 28-0.

Hickman's defense started out strong, forcing North Kansas City to three consecutive three-and-outs and not allowing a first down in the first quarter. 

