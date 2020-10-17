You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTO GALLERY: Bruins secure rivalry again in Providence Bowl matchup

  • 1 min to read
PHOTO GALLERY: Bruins secure rivalry again in Providence Bowl matchup

The Hickman Kewpies football team fell to the Rock Bridge Bruins for the eighth consecutive year Saturday at Rock Bridge. The schools face off annually in the Providence Bowl, named for the street where both of the schools are located.

The Bruins secured a 41-32 win despite a two-week break from the field due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program. Before that, they'd lost by wide margins two weeks in a row. Hickman had also lost their two games prior to Saturday, including last week's 56-0 blowout against Raymore-Peculiar.

The Kewpies put up a season-high 32 points against Rock Bridge, but they also fell into their season-long rut of losing a hold on the ball, turning it over three times.

Rock Bridge running back Bryce Jackson had no such issues. After quarterback Nathan Dent took a hit that knocked him out of the rotation for about a quarter, Jackson stepped up and scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion for the Bruins.

Both teams finish their regular season Friday. Rock Bridge travels to 6-1 St. Francis Howell in St. Charles, Mo., while Hickman faces 8-0 Jackson at home.

The Hickman Kewpies take to the field

The Hickman Kewpies take to the field against the Rock Bridge Bruins for the Providence Bowl on Saturday at Rock Bridge. After their 41-32 loss to the Bruins, the Kewpies' record this season is 2-5.
Devin Turner signals to a sideline referee

Devin Turner signals to a sideline referee to confirm that he is behind the line of scrimmage Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The Kewpies scored four touchdowns in total.
Hickman High School deans of students chat with assistant principal

Hickman High School deans of students Leslie Lewis, left, and Atah Knighten, right, chat with assistant principal Andrew McCarthy while they watch the game on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The final score was 41-32 in favor of the Bruins.
Rock Bridge senior running back Bryce Jackson is stopped by Hickman's defense (diptych)

LEFT: Rock Bridge senior running back Bryce Jackson is stopped by Hickman's defense Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Jackson finished the game with two rushing touchdowns. RIGHT: From left, Aidan Bynum, Noah Dent and Samiyon Myers wrestle for a ball on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Bynum, 11, is the son of Shelton Bynum, the Bruins' defensive line coach.
Rock Bridge junior Exavier Hinton watches film while waiting on the bench

Rock Bridge junior Exavier Hinton watches film while waiting on the bench Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Rock Bridge is 5-2 going into the final game of the regular season.
Turf sticks to the side of a Rock Bridge helmet

Turf sticks to the side of a Rock Bridge helmet Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The Bruins gave up 56 and 52 points in their last two games, but only allowed 32 to Hickman today in the Providence Bowl.
Rock Bridge senior wide receiver Mason Gortmaker prepares to get up

Rock Bridge senior wide receiver Mason Gortmaker prepares to get up after being tackled Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The Bruins were ahead on the scoreboard throughout the entire game.
Joseph Jones, 13, runs with the ball after catching a pass from a friend

Joseph Jones, 13, runs with the ball after catching a pass from a friend Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Jones and a handful of other kids played a short game on the field while the teams were in the locker room at halftime.
Hickman junior quarterback TJ Turner prepares for a pass against Rock Bridge

Hickman junior quarterback TJ Turner prepares for a pass against Rock Bridge on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The Bruins finished the first half in the lead by a score of 23-17.
Hickman junior Deon Weston sits on the bench

Hickman junior Deon Weston sits on the bench after one of Hickman's trainers attended to his turf burn on Saturday at Rick Bridge High School. With a touchdown in today's loss, Weston accounted for six of Hickman's 33 points.
Hickman senior wide receiver Devin Turner misses a catch against Rock Bridge

Hickman senior wide receiver Devin Turner misses a catch against Rock Bridge on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Turner scored one touchdown in the game.
Rock Bridge High School junior Nate Norris watches his brother Reed

Rock Bridge High School junior Nate Norris watches as his brother Reed, 10, a ball boy for the team, puts his helmet on backward before the start of the second half Saturday at Rock Bridge. The Bruins have now won the Providence Bowl eight years in a row.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fall 2020 Photo Editor, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you