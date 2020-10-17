PHOTO GALLERY: Bruins secure rivalry again in Providence Bowl matchup

Hickman High School deans of students Leslie Lewis, left, and Atah Knighten, right, chat with assistant principal Andrew McCarthy while they watch the game on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The final score was 41-32 in favor of the Bruins.
Joseph Jones, 13, runs with the ball after catching a pass from a friend Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Jones and a handful of other kids played a short game on the field while the teams were in the locker room at halftime.
Rock Bridge High School junior Nate Norris watches as his brother Reed, 10, a ball boy for the team, puts his helmet on backward before the start of the second half Saturday at Rock Bridge. The Bruins have now won the Providence Bowl eight years in a row.
Turf sticks to the side of a Rock Bridge helmet Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. The Bruins gave up 56 and 52 points in their last two games, but only allowed 32 to Hickman today in the Providence Bowl.
Hickman junior Deon Weston sits on the bench after one of Hickman's trainers attended to his turf burn on Saturday at Rick Bridge High School. With a touchdown in today's loss, Weston accounted for six of Hickman's 33 points.
LEFT: Rock Bridge senior running back Bryce Jackson is stopped by Hickman's defense Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Jackson finished the game with two rushing touchdowns. RIGHT: From left, Aidan Bynum, Noah Dent and Samiyon Myers wrestle for a ball on Saturday at Rock Bridge High School. Bynum, 11, is the son of Shelton Bynum, the Bruins' defensive line coach.
The Hickman Kewpies football team fell to the Rock Bridge Bruins for the eighth consecutive year Saturday at Rock Bridge. The schools face off annually in the Providence Bowl, named for the street where both of the schools are located.
The Bruins secured a 41-32 win despite a two-week break from the field due to a positive COVID-19 case in the program. Before that, they'd lost by wide margins two weeks in a row. Hickman had also lost their two games prior to Saturday, including last week's 56-0 blowout against Raymore-Peculiar.
The Kewpies put up a season-high 32 points against Rock Bridge, but they also fell into their season-long rut of losing a hold on the ball, turning it over three times.
Rock Bridge running back Bryce Jackson had no such issues. After quarterback Nathan Dent took a hit that knocked him out of the rotation for about a quarter, Jackson stepped up and scored two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion for the Bruins.
Both teams finish their regular season Friday. Rock Bridge travels to 6-1 St. Francis Howell in St. Charles, Mo., while Hickman faces 8-0 Jackson at home.