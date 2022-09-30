Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies.
Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
The Kewpies (1-5, 1-4 Central Missouri Activities Conference) couldn't get anything going offensively early on.
Their first offensive play resulted in a fumble that the Jays jumped on in Hickman territory. Garnett took advantage with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Hickman fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Jefferson City took over on the Kewpies' 37-yard line. Wilson tacked on another rushing score to make it 21-0 at the end of the opening quarter.
"We struggled to execute at the start," Hickman coach Cedric Alvis said. "We tried to do different things but couldn't execute."
Hickman started to claw its way back into the game in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Carter Holliday connected with junior Tionne Milo for 45 yards on a second-and-17, and running back Zack Wright capped the Kewpies' first scoring drive with a 4-yard run.
Jays junior running back Kentrell Jordan quickly responded with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Hickman answered with a strong possession to end the first half and prevent the game from getting out of hand. Sophomore Donivan Taylor started the possession with a 48-yard scamper, and Holliday followed up with a 26-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tarez Connor.
Jefferson City (3-3, 2-2) took back momentum after halftime.
Junior linebacker Cohen Davis intercepted Holliday and ran the ball to the Kewpies' 4-yard line. Wilson then raced into the end zone for his third rushing score.
Garnett, Rodney Wilson and Jacob Wilson combined for 347 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.
"Our defense wasn't able to stop them," Alvis said. "We weren't physical enough, and they kept attacking.
"We have to do the small things. If you can't do the small details, then it's very hard to be successful."
Quin'Tavion Jacobs and Elijah Morton finished with six and five tackles, respectively, for Hickman's defense.
On the other side, Jefferson City coach Damon Wells was pleased with his team's performance and how they came to play.
"We prepare for every week like it's the Super Bowl," Wells said. "This week, I was very pleased with my players' maturity and mental toughness. I thought we did a good job focusing on the task at hand."
Hickman hits the road next week for a nonconference game against Grain Valley. The Eagles (3-3) blasted Belton 44-0 on Friday.