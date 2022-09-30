Jefferson City seized early control Friday night on the road against Hickman and kept its foot on the accelerator throughout a 57-22 win over the Kewpies.

Jays running back Ethan Garnett, who finishing with 257 yards rushing and a touchdown, bulldozed his way into Hickman territory on the second play of the game. Dual-threat quarterback Jacob Wilson punctuated the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

