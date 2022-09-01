In what was billed as a Week 1 contest with playoff intensity, Hallsville routed Palmyra 58-20.
New quarterback Colton Nichols finished with seven total touchdowns — five through the air and two on the ground — in the win. Any questions about Hallsville's ability to compete this season with new starters at premium positions were seemingly put to rest with the 38-point thrashing.
This week, Hallsville (1-0) hits the road for another crucial Class 2 District 7 game against Centralia (1-0). The Panthers are coming off a 26-21 road win over Mexico.
The matchup will not only be crucial for district seeding, but will also be a chance for both teams to establish themselves as one of the elite teams in Class 2.
Jefferson City (1-0) vs. Hannibal (0-1)
Whichever team can stop the other's run-heavy offense will seemingly have the upper hand at Adkins Stadium.
Jefferson City senior Ethan Garnett had three rushing touchdowns and multiple rushes of 20-plus yards, helping Jefferson City to a 41-19 win at Osage in Week 1.
Four-star running back Aneyas Williams was virtually unstoppable in the first half of Hannibal's season opener against Helias. He had two rushing touchdowns and multiple rushes of 30-plus yards before the Crusaders clamped down in the second half to win 31-21.
Hannibal won both meetings against the Jays last season in blowout fashion — 40-13 in the regular season and 47-0 in the district championship. Jefferson City was the only team in Class 4 District 5 to win last week, making this game hugely important for seeding purposes.
Blair Oaks (1-0) vs. Lutheran North (1-0)
The Falcons and Crusaders have gotten to know each other very well in recent years, and the two programs share many similarities, including being highly ranked again this season.
Blair Oaks is ranked No. 2 in Class 2, while Lutheran North is ranked No. 4 in Class 3.
Blair Oaks knocked Lutheran North out of the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020 on its way to state championships. Lutheran North won the Class 2 state title in 2019.
Friday's matchup in Wardsville will be the first regular-season matchup between the two perennial powers.
Both teams did not win district titles last season — with Blair Oaks finishing 9-3 and Lutheran North at 7-4 — but got off to good starts last week.
Ted LePage, who is 98-18 in 10 seasons at Blair Oaks, became the winningest coach in school history with last week's 54-42 win over Maryville. Star quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for 297 yards (10 shy of the school record) and four TDs. Hair also threw for 250 yards and three scores — the final two to Nick Closser.
Lutheran North is coming off a 27-6 statement win over Class 6 Hazelwood Central.