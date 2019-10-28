The football district tournaments begin Friday all across Missouri. Here, the Missourian‘s high school football writers give their predictions for the three districts that contain Columbia teams.
Hickman and Rock Bridge: Class 6 District 2
No. 1 seed Fort Zumwalt West (7-2) is the clear favorite in this district having already beaten No. 2 Holt 24-7 and No. 3 Troy-Buchanan 28-20 this season. The Jaguars should breeze past No. 8 Timberland (2-7) in the quarterfinals as well as the winner between No. 4 Blue Springs (5-4) and No. 5 Rock Bridge (3-6).
The Bruins have struggled with consistency across a full game so far and lost against Rockhurst and Lee’s Summit West, two teams that were defeated by the Wildcats. But if Rock Bridge can play to its full potential, an upset could be in the cards.
Holt (6-3) should have little trouble dispatching No. 7 Blue Springs South (2-7), but while it’s easy to write off No. 6 Hickman (4-5) and its chances against Troy-Buchanan (6-3), this is a Kewpies team that’s peaking at the right moment and has the ability to make a run at a championship. The team put up a complete performance Friday against Oak Park in its 40-18 victory, getting contributions from its senior class through the air, on the ground and special teams. If it can do so against Troy-Buchanan, the Trojans could find themselves going home early.
Still, Troy-Buchanan’s potential semifinal meeting with Holt could be one to watch, as the Trojans might avenge their 41-31 defeat to the Indians in October. But neither are likely to dispatch Ft. Zumwalt West in the district championship.
Prediction: Ft. Zumwalt West defeats Troy-Buchanan 31-27 to advance to the state tournament.
Battle: Class 5 District 4
In a small district comprised of Battle, Francis Howell North, Smith-Cotton and Ft. Zumwalt North, the No. 2 Battle Spartans (6-3) should breeze by the No. 3 Francis Howell North Knights (1-8) in their Nov. 8 matchup. No. 1 Ft. Zumwalt North (9-0) should also waltz past No. 4 Smith-Cotton (1-8), who Battle beat 61-21 in Week 3.
The biggest test for the Spartans will lie in an assumed semifinal matchup between them and the No. 1 Panthers. The Spartans have won five-straight district titles, including a win over Ft. Zumwalt last season, but the Panthers are the No. 11 team in the state.
Prediction: Ft. Zumwalt North defeats Battle 28-16 to continue on to the state tournament.
Tolton: Class 2 District 5
No. 1 seed Centralia (9-0) should have no trouble defeating No. 8 Missouri Military Academy (1-8) and has a great chance of beating the winner of No. 4 Christian (5-4) and No. 5 North Callaway (7-2) as well.
No. 3 seed Hermann (6-3) will take on No. 6 Montgomery County (7-2). Though Hermann defeated Montgomery County 30-12 earlier this season, the Wildcats’ impressive season indicates that an upset could be in the cards. The winner of this matchup will most likely take on No. 2 Hallsville (7-2), who previously defeated its opponent, No. 7 Tolton (1-8), 40-0 earlier this season.
The Trailblazers have consistently struggled to generate offense and maintain a steadfast defense. Though their continued development across games and their familiarity with the Indians could create a more competitive outing than the last, a win against Hallsville is unlikely for the Trailblazers.
Hallsville should continue forward to the semifinals, defeating the winner of Hermann and Montgomery County, and will most likely face off against Centralia. Both impressive and successful programs, the semifinal matchup between the Indians and Panthers will definitely be one to watch.
Prediction: Hallsville defeats Centralia 35-28 to continue on to the state tournament.