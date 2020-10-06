Rock Bridge football announced Tuesday afternoon that the Providence Bowl would be rescheduled. Rock Bridge was initially set to host Hickman on Oct. 16, a Friday. Instead, the two will face off at noon Oct. 17.
Rock Bridge has a COVID-19 case that forced the Bruins to cancel their upcoming game against Battle on Friday. Hickman also had a game that was canceled against Battle in September because of an active case in the Spartans’ program.
Though COVID-19 has had a large effect on this football season, it hasn’t knocked Hickman coach Cedric Alvis off his competitive stance.
“They get out of quarantine (Oct. 15),” Alvis said. “It just gives them one extra day to transition and prepare to play.”
Alvis and his Kewpies will continue play when they suit up at 7 p.m. Friday to face Raymore-Peculiar on the road.